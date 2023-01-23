Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adapting to Evanston’s Big Freeze Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Evanston Freeze

Entertainment
Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 3: Adapting to Evanston's Big Freeze
In this episode of Digital Diaries, we discuss surviving your first Northwest winter, including how your skincare routine should change.
and how other students are coping with seasonal depression.
[music]
MIKA ELLISON: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison and this is Season 2, Episode 3 of the Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast following the college experience and asking students a question about life at Northwestern.
[scribble noise]
MIKA ELLISON: This week’s question is: How did you survive the freezing Evanston winters when you started college?
EMMIE SLACHOWITZ: Funny enough, I could tell why they call it the Windy City-
MIKA ELLISON: Weinberg’s sophomore, Emmie Slachowitz, is used to cold Arkansas winters, but said her first winter on campus was worse.
EMMIE SLACHOWITZ: The worst was not like the snow or the cold weather. It was literally just the wind in your face, like all the time.
MIKA ELLISON: But who hasn’t made the big mistake of going out without diapers, walking along the Lakefill and then feeling like your face is going to freeze? Along with adapting to layering her clothes before taking a walk outside, Slachowitz said even her indoor routines had to change once she got used to the weather.
EMMIE SLACHOWITZ: For me, like my face got super, super dry. And so I just had to make sure my face was really hydrated. I just had to learn to do different things to make sure it wasn’t so harsh on my face.
[scribble noise]
MIKA ELLISON: Bienen and Weinberg sophomore Eloise Brotzman is from San Francisco, where it’s much warmer than Evanston. She was initially excited to see snow for longer than just a vacation.
ELOISE BROTZMAN: There’s a part that was kind of exciting, because I’ve never really had a chance to experience real seasons before because we don’t have any in the Bay Area.
MIKA ELLISON: But Evanston’s low temperatures initially surprised Brotzman.
ELOISE BROTZMAN: My birthday is in January and it was like a high of 12 degrees which is by far the coldest birthday I have ever been on.
MIKA ELLISON: The near-constant winter gloom that alternates between rain, snow, and a fun mix of the two, also known as sleet, can make getting outside pretty miserable for someone unaccustomed to it.
ELOISE BROTZMAN: Sometimes it’s hard to get motivated to go out. And also my mood is sensitive to seasonal changes. So it was also a bit difficult. Like I felt like last year was the first time I really cared about this.
[scribble noise]
MIKA ELLISON: We then asked them if they had any advice for incoming students who aren’t sure how to navigate their first winter in the Northwest.
MIKA ELLISON: Slachowitz and Brotzman both stressed the need for quality winter gear.
EMMIE SLACHOWITZ: Buy a nice hat, buy a nice jacket.
ELOISE BROTZMAN: First of all, get yourself a nice jacket, they will make a huge difference. Get like a big one. They don’t have to be super expensive like you don’t need a Canada Goose. Most importantly, he’s just really protective. As if you could go out in freezing weather and feel good.
MIKA ELLISON: Brotzman also offered advice for students who might feel like winter is not just physically, but emotionally draining.
ELOISE BROTZMAN: Find fun things about winter. Have specific winter rituals, like drinking lots of tea, for example, or hot chocolate if you like that sort of thing. You can take walks in the snow if you don’t mind being outside too much. I would say just like convincing you that it’s exciting to discover something new.
[music]
MIKA ELLISON: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison. Thanks for listening to another episode of Digital Diaries. This episode was reported and produced by me. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Erica Schmitt, digital editors are Joanne Haner and Olatunji Osho-Williams, and editor-in-chief is Alex Perry. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.
