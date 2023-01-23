The Dorchester Hotel: London Reveals a Lavish Makeover









Cocktails are served. The ground floor of The Dorchester hotel in London’s upmarket Mayfair has just unveiled a glamorous makeover. The new look of the floors is part of what the legendary hotel calls its most comprehensive makeover in over 30 years. The promenade in the Dorchester lobby has been redesigned with creations by Pierre-Yves Rochon inspired by the British landscape. Sage green, pink and yellow soften a dramatic space lined with dark columns with gold leaf accents. The elegant afternoon tea service returns to The Promenade on January 23. Towards the end of The Promenade, the new Artists Bar spotlights artists working in Britain in a lavish space where the mirror piano Liberaces takes center stage. Champagne and seafood dominate the offerings here, and six signature cocktails reflect some of the bars’ unique artwork. Stamp Duty includes Doorlys Barbados rum, Drambuie, Oloroso sherry, lime and homemade English tea butter syrup. It is inspired by a silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II by Ann Carrington made with mother-of-pearl buttons. It is reminiscent of the postage stamp bearing the image of deceased monarchs. The Vesper Bar takes over the space that once housed the Dorchester Bar. From designer Martin Brudnizki, the space aims to evoke the spirit and elegance of the Roaring Twenties, a time when manners still mattered and yet chaos was celebrated, the hotel said in a press release. The Vesper Bar has a gleaming 1930s palladium leaf ceiling, plush green and blue velvet furnishings and a new outdoor terrace with views over Hyde Park. The bar’s name evokes the Dorchesters’ connections to James Bond. Author Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, dined and stayed at the hotel for two decades beginning in the 1940s and invented the Vesper Martini, according to The Dorchester. The hotel, which opened in 1931, was the first hotel in the world to be built of reinforced concrete. Celebrities, royalty and world leaders have long frequented the Dorchester. The redesign of the ground floors will be followed by new rooms and suites which should debut from March.

