Samuel West Takes Comfort in D&D, Mendelssohn and Ron Swansons Whiskey





6. GemThere is a great restaurant in our neighborhood called Gem which serves Greek, Kurdish and Turkish cuisine. Twenty years ago I walked in and they said, before ordering, do you want this? Because we’ve done too much and it’s really nice. So, I sat down and had this kind of minced kebab with tomato sauce and bread and butter. It was absolutely delicious. I had nothing else for about eight years. 7. Lagavulin 16 years oldI have about 15 different whiskeys upstairs on a shelf. It takes a long time to pass because I don’t drink quickly. But it is very warm and pleasant in winter. The darker, the more peaty, the smokier, the better. My favorite whiskey is probably the 16 Year Old Lagavulin, which is the scotch that Nick Offermans Ron Swanson drank on Parks and Recreation. 8. Night train to PenzanceThe train leaves Paddington five minutes before midnight, but if you have a berth you can board at 10.30pm, check into your room and go to the buffet carriage for whiskey crisps for the kids before returning to your berth. In the morning they knock on your door and bring you coffee and croissants or bacon rolls. If you are lucky when you lift your curtain you can see the sun rising behind St. Michaels Mount and you arrive in Penzance around 8.5am. We just took our kids and they loved it. 9.The rest is historySometimes when you look out the window or read the newspaper and think, God, everything is a bit of a trash can fire, it helps to go back and look at other times in history where things were also a bit of a trash fire or just having a little more perspective on things changing and even terrible things happening. That’s one of the reasons I love the podcast The rest is history, moderated by British historians Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland. They have a wonderful series on the American Civil War. 10. Mendelssohn OctetFelix Mendelssohn wrote the first version when he was 16. The piece is so bright, so joyful, so full of energy, melodies, life and liveliness. When I was a teenager, I played the cello, it was my entry drug into chamber music. The chamber music repertoire actually reminds me more of acting than acting, sometimes the unity between a string quartet and how you really have to listen to yourself. I love working with musicians because, in addition to being talented, they also practice. The actors, on the whole, do not practice.

