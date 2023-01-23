‘Avatar’ Marks 6 Straight Weeks at No. 1 as It Surpasses $2 Billion in Ticket SalesExBulletin







PA NEW YORK by James Cameron Avatar: The Way of the Water led cinema ticket sales for the sixth consecutive weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign at the box office since 2009 Avatar. The Walt Disney Co. The way of the water added $19.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Its worldwide total has now surpassed $2 billion, ranking it sixth all-time and just ahead of Spider-Man: No Coming Home. On a national level, The way of the water amounts to 598 million dollars. Continued strong international sales ($56.3 million for the weekend) helped push the Avatar following $2.024 billion worldwide. One year ago, Spider-Man: No Coming Home also topped the box office for six weekends, but did so in seven weeks. You need to go back to Cameron’s original Avatar to find a movie that stayed at No. 1 for so long. (Avatar eventually reached seven weeks.) Before that, the only film in the past 25 years to achieve the feat was another Cameron film; “Titanic” (1997) went undefeated for 15 weeks. The way of the water has now achieved a goal that Cameron himself set for the very expensive sequel. Prior to its release, Cameron said that becoming “the third or fourth highest-grossing movie in history” was “your break-even point”. Box office dominance for The way of the water was helped, in part, by a dearth of formidable challengers. The only new wide release from a major studio this weekend was the thriller Missing, from Sony Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films. A low-budget sequel from 2018 Researchstarring Storm Reid as a teenage girl searching for her missing mother, Missing played on computer screens. The film, budgeted at $7 million, debuted with $9.3 million. January is usually a slow time in theaters, but a handful of strong results helped bolster sales. Although it didn’t open hugely in December, Universal Pictures’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had long legs as one of the only family options in theaters over the past month. In its fifth week, it came in at number two with $11.5 million domestically and $17.8 million overseas. The Puss in Boots sequel grossed $297.5 million worldwide. The Scary Doll Horror Hit M3gan, also from Universal, also continued to attract moviegoers. It snagged $9.8 million in its third week, taking its domestic haul to $73.3 million. And while the popularity of horror titles in theaters is nothing new, Sony Pictures’ A man called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, thrived in a market seeking adult drama. The film, a remake of the Swedish film A man called Ove, about a retired man whose plans for suicide are continually foiled by his neighbors, earned $9 million in its second week of wide-scale release. It took in $35.3 million domestically through Sunday. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Avatar: The Way of the Water$19.7 million. 2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish$11.5 million. 3. M3gan$9.8 million 4. Missing$9.3 million. 5. A man called Otto$9 million. 6. Airplane$5.3 million. 7. house party$1.8 million. 8. This Time I Got Reincarnated as Slime The Movie$1.5 million. 9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever$1.4 million. ten. The whale$1.3 million.

