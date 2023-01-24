Julian Sands latest: Family of missing actors release statement as heroic search continues amid weather warning





Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California? Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email A weather warning of high winds and gusts of up to 70mph has been issued, as the search for missing British actor Julian Sands enters its 10th day. On Monday, Jan. 23, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the mountainous Santa Ana and San Bernandino region near the San Gabriel Mountains where Sands is believed to have disappeared. An alert has warned of possible power outages, travel disruptions and a risk of falling trees: the strongest winds will occur along south-facing slopes and foothills below Morongo Pass and through and under the canyons of Santa Ana Mountain, according to the report. . On Friday, ground crews were forced to halt the search for Sands due to the risk of an avalanche in the area. The aerial search is resuming, but we have not yet been able to resume a ground search due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches, said Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the county sheriff’s department. of San Bernardino. Key points Show last update



1674469644 Julian Sands: Chronology of the disappearance of missing actors Julian Sands, a prolific actor with over 150 on-screen credits, disappeared while hiking. The British star is believed to have been somewhere on California’s popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet in 4.5 miles to the highest peak of the San Gabriel Mountains. Search and rescue teams are searching for Sands, with the actors’ friends including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall expressing hope that he will be found safely. Peony HirwaniJanuary 23, 2023 10:27 a.m. 1674513022 More details, including the full family statement, here: Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 10:30 p.m. 1674510779 The Sands family shared a statement thanking authorities for the heroic search effort, which is still ongoing. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian back. at home he read. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 9:52 p.m. 1674507379 The Mount Baldy bowl area where Sands allegedly hiked has already caused more than two dozen incidents of lost or injured hikers in the past month, authorities say. Two hikers were killed during this time after falling and being injured. CBS NewsLos Angeles reported that one of those people, identified as Crystal Paula Gonzalez, was an experienced hiker who had previously summited Mount Whitney. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 8:56 p.m. 1674504015 No real update today, but a reminder of the most recent developments… It was reported over the weekend that Sands’ phone pings appeared to show movement on the day he was reported missing. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 8:00 PM 1674501653 ICYMI: The last photos that Julian Sands sent to his grandson, from the top of a mountain. The footage shows the missing actor climbing mountains in the Alps. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 7:20 p.m. 1674499253 A little more about the ongoing Sands aerial search taking place in California… < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.3889%"/> Julian Sands: Aerial search continues to find British actor missing in California Air search teams continue to search for British actor Julian Sands more than a week after he went missing in California. Sands, who starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View, has been missing since Friday, January 13. The 65-year-old is believed to have been hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains on the day of his disappearance. This report details the current situation as teams continue to search for the English actor. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 6:40 p.m. 1674496853 Touching anecdote about an encounter with Sands shared by another climber here. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 6:00 p.m. 1674494613 Actor and comedian Diedrich Bader shared this post about Sands on Twitter. I hope Julian Sands is doing well. I remembered the pure perfection of his gesture before it rained A room with a view. He pats his chest with open hands and lifts his chin in joyful anticipation of the downpour. It was sensual and ecstatic Byronic and simply beautifully alive. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 5:23 p.m. 1674492053 Is the climate crisis behind a series of California hiker tragedies? Sobering report by Josh Marcus. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 4:40 p.m.

