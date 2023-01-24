AXS TSLA Bear Daily (TSLQ) ETF crosses $100 million milestone in assets

AXS was the first US company to offer single-stock ETFs allowing short-term, high-conviction access to bullish or bearish sentiment around a number of highly traded stocks.

NEW YORK, January 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AXS investmentsa leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today reaches the milestone of AXS TSLA Daily Bear ETF (TSLQ) exceeding the $100 million assets under management threshold.

TSLQ has reached this milestone after only six months on the market and is part of AXS’ range of single-stock ETFs. When they were launched in July 2022, these were the first such funds ever listed in the United States., continuing AXS’ long tradition of being the first to market in ETFs, mutual funds and other innovative investment products.

“We were very pleased with the market response to TSLQ, and the fact that the ETF exceeded this level of assets after only six months underscores the demand for this type of exposure in the ETF envelope,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “The use cases for TSLQ and many other AXS ETFs continue to grow, and we look forward to bringing many more innovations to market in 2023 and beyond.”

About AXS Investments

AXS investments is a leading alternative investment manager offering a diverse family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The company allows investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to larger institutional and high net worth investors. Investor-friendly AXS funds are proven, liquid, transparent and managed by high-level portfolio managers with long and solid track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

