Yoshio Yoda dies aged 88: McHale’s Navy actor dies in California

Yoshio Yoda dies aged 88: McHales Navy and Love, American style actor dies in California
McHales Navy actor Yoshio Yoda has died at the age of 88, it was announced on Monday.
The beloved actor, who played Takeo Fujiwara in the iconic American television series and two subsequent films, died in Fullerton, Calif., on January 13.
Yoda was born in Tokyo, Japan on March 31, 1934.
He was studying law at Keio University in Japan when he was encouraged to become an actor by a friend.
Tragic loss: McHales Navy actor Yoshio Yoda has died aged 88, it was announced on Monday (pictured in the 1960s)
Yoda moved to the United States and enrolled in the University of Southern California film school in 1958 – eventually earning a degree in film arts.
His road to stardom came when the school was tapped for bilingual Japanese and English students – with Yoda then cast in the 1962 film The Horizontal Lieutenant as Sgt. Roy Tada.
The performance led to his casting as Fujii in the American sitcom, McHale’s Navy, a role he would play from 1962 to 1966 in 138 episodes and two films.
RIP: The beloved actor, who played Takeo Fujiwara in the iconic American television series and two subsequent films, died in Fullerton, California on January 13
Yoda announced that he was to marry Yoko Okazaki, a Japanese model, in June 1964.
After McHale’s Navy ended, he appeared in the 1969 segment of Love American Style, Love and the Letter, and was associate producer on the Golden Globe-nominated The Walking Major in 1971.
After acting, he started going by his middle name, James, and worked as an assistant vice president for Toyota Hawaii.
He became an American citizen and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii for 15 years.
After retiring, he moved to Fullerton, California, where he lived until his death.
At his request, no service will take place. He was predeceased by his son Edward Yuji Yoda.
iconic: The star is best known for his role in the drama alongside Tim Conway and Joe Flynn
