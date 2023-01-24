Become a Seller – The Great New York State Fair





Important information for potential sellers New York State Fair 2023 August 23 – September 4 So you sell food, drink, or merchandise and are thinking about becoming a vendor at the Great New York State Fair? We receive many, many more applications each year than we have room for, so it’s important to know a few things about us before you complete your first application. For many sellers, moving to a big festival like ours is a very big step. Think about where you work now. What is the size of the event? Are there levels between you and the Fair? If so, carefully consider moving on to a larger event, such as a regional festival.

What can you afford? Rental rates are per square foot and prices for a 10 by 10 space, for example, range from $13 to $35 per square foot, depending on where you are placed. You can see the prices here.

The staff is always a concern. The fair lasts 13 days, with several days of setup before opening day. You are required to be open during all opening hours of the Fair’s buildings or grounds, which may be 11 hours or more per day. You’ll need enough staff to cover all of those hours while working within state labor laws.

What are you selling? You have the best chance of being accepted if you offer something the Fair doesn’t have. We reject many applications because they sell products that our former suppliers already sell.

What does your setup look like? This is not a neighborhood craft show, a table and a tablecloth are not enough. We were looking for colorful and well-designed displays that would be fun for visitors to look at and entice them to visit your stand.

If you sell food, consider the complexity of your menu. The most successful suppliers have a limited range of offers that they can prepare quickly. You compete with over 100 other food vendors and visitors won’t wait long to eat. Simplify your menu and cooking process.

If you’re cooking in a tent, that’s a problem. The Fair cannot allow cooking in tents due to fire regulations.

What are your marketing skills? You are in what you might call a huge mall, with nearly 400 competitors of food, drink and merchandise. It’s not Fairs’ job to make you successful; it’s yours. Think about how you would stand out, especially because new vendors can take a few years to establish themselves with visitors who can stick with the templates they’ve been using for decades. These are some of the main questions you need to consider before applying as a vendor at the Fair. We wish you good luck and are happy to answer your questions at any time. Contact the Concessions and Exhibitions Office at [email protected] or [email protected]

