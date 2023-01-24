Kareena Kapoors latest reaction to Bollywood trend boycott proves LSC failure has humiliated her





The Bollywood boycott trend was at its height in August last year when Aamir Khans Lal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan were all set to battle it out at the box office. There have been calls for a boycott Lal Singh Chaddha due to statements made by the main actors, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, which have offended some sections of our population.

Viacom 18 studios Of these, the video that continued to circulate the most was Kareena Kapoors’ reaction to the Boycott Bollywood trend in an interview with Barkha Dutt, where she said: The public created us, no one else created us. The same people pointing the finger are the ones who created these nepotistic stars, right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (Are you going to the cinema to see the film? Don’t). No one forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion completely bizarre. As Pathane nears its release, the boycott gang has become active again, targeting the film for myriad reasons. Although the movement is not as intense as it was at the time of Lal Singh ChaddhaWhen it was released, it definitely made a comeback after several months of relative silence. Kareena Kapoor was recently asked about this resurgence of the boycott trend at the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata. Although her core belief has not changed, the way she expressed her opinion on the boycott trend was significantly softer than her stance last year. “What about entertainment?” Kareena Kapoor on the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend pic.twitter.com/r8FjGYWJTH NDTV (@ndtv) January 22, 2023 Karena said, I don’t agree with that at all. She added: If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have joy and happiness in your life, which I think everyone needs. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (What about entertainment if there are no movies)? Many people believe that this shift was caused by the boycott trend that was meant to humiliate the stars and put the public back on top as the ones who ultimately run the entertainment industry. Here’s how the internet reacted to Kareena Kapoor’s watered-down response at the event:

How about giving live theater and musical performances a fair chance? Bollywood is not the only source of entertainment. Nivi Shrivastava (@msjunebug_nivi) January 22, 2023 Auntie’s sun is cloudy.. My friends don’t care#BoycottBollywoodForever until SSR gets justice Bolta Kabutar.. (@Udtadesh) January 22, 2023 His PR team wrote a much better response this time. From:

“Mat jao, don’t watch our movies, nobody forced you” For:

“Without Bollywood, how will you have joy and happiness in your life?” Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) January 23, 2023 There was a time when Kareena used to say – “Nahi dekhni to films mat dekho humari no one forced you”

Today you hear him say, “If you boycott us, how are we going to entertain you?” that the change #BoycottBollywood provided. Mona (@Monaa04_) January 22, 2023 They think Bollywood is the only source of entertainment… Bhargav (@Bhargav31689701) January 22, 2023 Do you think the boycott has really made Bollywood celebrities more humble and cautious in how they voice their opinions? Tell us in the comments.

