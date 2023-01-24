Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Richa Chadha and more…





Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha will next be seen playing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in an as yet untitled film. Actresswill next be seen playing the role of a frontline worker during the second wave of the Covid crisis in an as yet untitled film. Speaking about the movie, which is under the Zee Studios banner, Richa says it’s based on “real life incidents.” “This is based on these real incidents that we all witnessed during the second wave of Covid. If there was loss and despair, there was also hope. “In fact, I was so moved by this kindness from strangers that I started Kindry, a small social media initiative that only amplified the stories of kindness and selflessness through the second wave.” The actress says that the “film takes a hard look at all our lives during the pandemic, where we were afraid of being human, there was an imposed and obligatory distance”. “It speaks of the doctors and nurses who did their job selflessly. I am honored to play the role of such a resilient nurse. The film is directed by Abhishek Acharya. Apart from that, Richa has completed the filming of “Girls will be Girls”, the first film from her co-owned home production. The film is a French-Indian co-production co-produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and French company Dolce Vita Films.

Janhvi’s pet is a picky eater; she asks fans how to stimulate her appetite Bombay – Janhvi Kapoor shared his concern about the eating habits of his four-legged friend Panda. Apparently the cute little pooch is “fussy” about his food, so she took to social media to ask her fans for suggestions on how to get Panda to eat normally. Janhvi who is best known for her roles in films such as ‘Dhadak’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Mili’ shared a video exposing the issue with Panda and asked fans to share healthy and interesting food ideas to get her pet back to eating properly. She also mentioned that sprouts keep her busy and wrote in the caption, “You know how we get dull and lethargic and start to lose our stamina and shine if we don’t eat right and don’t get enough nutrients? I think that’s also what’s going on with Panda, guys! “He’s been so picky about his food lately, he barely eats! I think I need to change his diet or introduce new things into his routine! “Do you have any suggestions for me? Help guys! What should I do?” Janhvi, by the way, is busy filming for “Mr And Mrs Mahi”, also starring Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Dhavale talks about filming a romantic dance sequence Mumbai– television actress Priyanka Dhavale shared what it was like to team up with co-actor Harsh Nagar for a romantic dance sequence during a sangeet ceremony on the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’. She said, “My excitement was at the zenith when I heard about the dance show, because dancing is my passion. I am a huge Bollywood fanatic and grew up listening to Bollywood music, copying hooks and mimicking expressions. The actress added that having the opportunity to dance on screen is like a dream come true and that she loves shooting for it: “Dancing on screen was one of my bucket list ideas. to do, which has now been rightly ticked.” While giving details of the special dance sequence, the ‘Mehndi Hai Rachnewaali’ actress added, “I share a good relationship with Harsh, and when I found out he was my dance partner for this sequence sangeet’s special, I was all the more excited. We heard the song several times, then we started our rehearsals which lasted all day, from morning until late at night. “Learning and matching the steps, and getting the rhythm, rhythm and expressions just right, were all enjoyable. Although we repeated day after day, it didn’t overwhelm us and we didn’t feel tired at all. It was actually really fun, we had a great time shooting it,” she concluded. Anjali Arora: Trolling affects mental health, it can disrupt one’s life Bombay – Anjali Arora of “Lock Upp” fame opened up about his depression and mental health struggles and shared how difficult it is to deal with unnecessary trolling. She shared, “When it comes to talking about all the things that are wrong with someone, you will see a lot of intellectuals expounding their views and experiences, but the moment they disconnect from society and open up their social media, their maturity, their openness, the understanding thoughts fade away and all they’ll leave will be hate speech, abusive words, and I don’t know what more. She has spoken of facing serious mental illness after being brutally trolled online. She shared, “Yes, trolling profoundly affects mental health and can be profoundly life disrupting. I know this very well because I faced an immense amount of trolls, which not only made me cry a lot, but also made me think about quitting social media. Anjali has been dealing with depression for quite a long time. In fact, once she revealed on a reality show that she had attempted suicide at 11th Std. “I have been in depression for a very long time, about a few months. There was only one thing on my mind: why these things happen to me and why I have to face such things in life. But by talking about these things to those close to me, I stabilized myself, and after trying so hard and giving more time to myself, I grew stronger and bounced back into a life full of enthusiasm. . Talking about solutions to deal with depression and mental illness, Anjali concluded by saying, “There is no one size fits all solution because life, struggles, environment, thinking, not everyone’s mental health and issues are the same. “But one can surely keep one’s mind healthy and strong through meditation, following a good diet, ignoring enemies and, most importantly, running away from people who are just good in front of them and not behind. By following these steps, one can keep his mind healthy,” she concluded. Pia Bajpiee is ready to reprise her role as Poonam Sharma in ‘Laal Rang 2’ Mumbai– Actress Pia Bajpiee will be seen reprising her role as Poonam Sharma in Syed Ahmad Afzal’s ‘Laal Rang 2’, which is a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Laal Rang’. She talked about working with the same team after six years and also explained how her role has changed over time. “Laal Rang” was set in Haryana and revolved around the blood trade and Shankar (Randeep Hooda) was introduced as the owner of an illegal blood bank. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is also back as Shankar in the film. She shared about continuing to play the role of a girl from Saharanpur in the second part. She said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut, and now that its sequel is coming soon, I’m super excited. It’s been an amazing experience working with all of the cast and crew, and the chance to find them makes me so happy. The actress, who is known for her roles in Venkat Prabhu’s comedy-drama ‘Goa’, Tamil film ‘Ko’, Telugu film ‘Dalam’, Malayalam film ‘Masters’ and Hindi film ‘Mumbai Delhi Mumbai’ , expressed her joy at joining the entire film crew after six years. She added: “Working with the whole team after 6 years will be exciting and fun. My role is still shaping, I have a lot to add and learn. I can’t wait to start filming because this time my fans and audience will surely be able to see a lot more of me on screen. ‘Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva’ is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films and Jelly Bean Entertainment and is co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is expected to hit theaters soon. (IANS)

