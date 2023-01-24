‘Succession’ actor defends JK Rowling against transphobia charges





‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling has come under fire in recent years for alleged transphobia after standing up for biological women following increased pressure to view transgender women the same way. “I don’t like the way she was treated, actually. I think she’s entitled to her opinion, she’s entitled to say how she feels,” he said during an appearance on “Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg” on BBC News. “As a woman, she has every right to say how she feels about her own body. Rowling, quite frankly,” he added. The Scottish actor’s comments follow Kuenssberg’s question about identity and coincide with long-running outrage over Rowling’s belief in biological sex that some have called “transphobic”. ‘HARRY POTTER’ AUTHOR JK ROWLING ROASTED TO SUPPORT RESEARCHER WHO DEFENDED BIOLOGICAL SEX RECOGNITION Cox also expressed support for the feminist author’s comments on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored,’ where he spoke out against cancel culture as a ‘form of modern McCarthyism’ and discussed the JK Rowling controversy. calling the outrage against her “deeply unjust”. The feminist author has come under fire for a number of tweets from 2020 expressing her opinion on the matter. “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex robs many of the ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. . It’s not hate to speak the truth,” she wrote in a tweet on the 6 June 2020. SO BLOODY ANGRY: JK ROWLING CRITICIZES GENDER-ORIENTED POLICIES THAT ENDANGER EXTREMELY VULNERABLE GIRLS She continued in the thread, “The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feel relatedness because they’re vulnerable in the same way women are – that’s to say to male violence – hate trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is nonsense.” The ‘Harry Potter’ author has spoken out on the issue several times, leading the cancel culture mob to blacklist her and portray her as a villain. An August 2022 BuzzFeed list placed Rowling among 17 famous people who started out as heroes but ended up as ‘major villains’. BUZZFEED PIECE CLASSES JK ROWLING AMONG GREAT VILLAINS LIKE OJ SIMPSON, JIM JONES, BENEDICT ARNOLD “JK Rowling went from a beloved children’s author to a TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist] after making a number of anti-trans comments and then repeatedly doubling down on them,” author Hannah Marder wrote. Rowling also lambasted Scottish National Party MPs for a tweet on Saturday showing several members holding signs reading “I eat TERFS” and “Behead TERFS”. “Some of Scotland’s wonderfully progressive and kind politicians posing proudly in front of banners calling for the beheading and devouring of women,” Rowling tweeted, condemning the posts. CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News’ Sam Dorman, Brian Flood and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/succession-actor-defends-jk-rowling-transphobia-accusations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos