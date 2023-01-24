Entertainment
Days after announcing plans to cut 10,000 jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
TechCrunch’s top 3
Brian may have found the perfect MacBook: brian gives us the ins and outs of the new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Max, in which he writes it’s a reaffirmation of the Pro in MacBook Pro: big, heavy, blazingly fast, full of ports and packed with the best of gaming. company has to offer. This may be the 2023 version of Mikey likes it! Meanwhile, Mast review the mac mini 2023what he calls a strong contender with the M2 Pro.
It looks like more layoffs: Another tech company reveals that it had its eyes bigger than its stomach when it came to hiring. This time it’s Spotify that’s cutting the jobs, Roman reports. The music streaming company will lay off around 600 people, or 6% of its workforce.
Give them something about ChatGPT: After much speculation, Microsoft has confirmed that it will invest an undisclosed number of billions in OpenAI, extending the companies’ partnership. Kyle see you.
Startups and VCs
TechCrunch Live is entering its third season, and Mast is, frankly, ridiculously excited to lead the events again this year. The first event will take place on February 1, 2023 and will feature a timely discussion on what to do if your company cannot raise a Series A. Camblys Sameer Shariff and Benchmarks Sarah Tavel speak at the premiere, stay tuned for what’s to come!
And we have five more for you:
Failures Are Valuable Intellectual Property: Protect Your Startups’ Negative Trade Secrets
Picture credits: time 10 (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Patent applications and GitHub code spaces are obvious pieces of intellectual property, but so are the embarrassing errors and dead ends that every company encounters.
Rivals can learn a lot from competitors’ failed A/B tests, failed email campaigns and wasted engineering cycles, write Eugene Y. Mar and Thomas J. Pardini, attorneys at Farella Braun + Martel LLP in San Francisco.
In this article, they offer tips for protecting your “negative know-how”, as well as general tips for defining and managing trade secrets.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Just when Salesforce thought it was safe to get back in the water, the company now has an activist investor coming in and taking a multi-billion dollar stake. Ron writes that while Elliott Management is looking forward to working with Salesforce, there could be something else behind it: Elliott typically takes a stake in a company to make changes in the way the company operates in an effort to reduce costs and increase shareholder value. In some cases, he tries to push CEO changes or even sell the company, although that seems less likely in this case. You are the judge.
And we have five more for you:
