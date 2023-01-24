Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: Stop ‘boycotting Bollywood’: Akshay Kumar welcomes Prime Minister Modi’s call for restraint; SRK seeks support from Assam CM for ‘Pathaan’ screening
After the shocking passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the hashtag “Boycott Bollywood” started to trend. However, in 2022, superstar Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 star ‘Forrest Gump’, was one of the first victims of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. Later, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Liger’ and many others followed suit.
Ranbir Kapoor’s “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” was also under boycott pressure, but managed to do well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.
This time the trend returned with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’. A few days after the official release of the song “Besharam Rang” on December 12, trouble began to brew.
Far-right groups found Padukone’s saffron and green bikini objectionable in the song. Many leaders called for the film to be banned. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest and burned the effigies of the film’s stars.
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ faces protests in Surat, disbelievers tear up movie posters in cinema hall; 5 arrested
Gujarat: Despite cuts and censorship, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ continues to face protests. Unknown disbelievers ripped up posters of the film at the Rupali Cinema Hall in Surat today.
Recently, in protest against the screening of the film in Guwahati, Bajrang Dal activists tore down posters of the film and burned them outside a theater in Narengi on Friday. After these events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said SRK called him at 2 am on Sunday to express concern over a protest against his upcoming film.
Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we spoke today at 2am. He expressed concern over an incident https://t.co/2yAOzNwVt7
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) 1674362652000
Sarma assured the actor that his government would investigate the protest. “I assured him that it was the duty of the state government to maintain law and order. We will investigate and ensure that no such unwanted incident occurs,” he said. wrote on Twitter.
The director of Siddharth Anand will be released on January 25. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 2018’s misfire “Zero.”
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who came under fire from the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend when she released ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, recently addressed the issue and expressed her concern.
During a discussion at the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata, the 42-year-old said she disagreed with the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. “I totally disagree with that. If that happens, how are we going to be entertained, how are you going to have joy and happiness in your life, which I think everyone needs And what cinema and what movies are promising, what we’ve always done, what movies have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (There will be no entertainment without movies),” she told ANI news agency.
India’s film industry breathed a sigh of relief when Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week told his party staff to refrain from making “unnecessary remarks on irrelevant matters such as films”. In his speech at the BJP national executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi said making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues puts the party’s development agenda on the backburner.
Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar was delighted to hear PM Modi take a stand.
While launching the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’, he said the Prime Minister was ‘India’s biggest influencer’ and it would be great for the film industry if his words could bring changes.
Akshay Kumar welcomes PM’s remark on ‘unnecessary comments on movies’; calls him India’s biggest influencer
Superstar Akshay Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for asking BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks about the films.
“Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister says something like that…He’s India’s biggest influencer. If he says something and things change, it will be great for India. industry. And why not, things should change, because we go through so much. We make movies, go to the censorship board, get them through and then somebody says something and then go to hell (it becomes a mess). But now that he’s said it, I think it will be better for us.”
Film bodies – Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) – had previously welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s comment and called it a ‘great confidence boost’ for the industry hindi cinematography.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/stop-boycott-bollywood-akshay-kumar-hails-pm-modis-call-for-restraint-srk-seeks-assam-cms-support-for-pathaan-screening/articleshow/97246193.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Akshay Kumar: Stop ‘boycotting Bollywood’: Akshay Kumar welcomes Prime Minister Modi’s call for restraint; SRK seeks support from Assam CM for ‘Pathaan’ screening
- What clothes should I bring for a work trip?
- Duke Falls to Hot Shooting Hokies, 78-75
- Trump to speak at NHGOP meeting
- Days after announcing plans to cut 10,000 jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
- Neuroscience Reveals Complexity of Human Brain Networks
- What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday 23 January
- The Last of Us Explains Why Netflixs Binge Drop Shows Don’t Land So Hard
- Ozempic Drug Shortage Hits Pine Belt
- Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Modi names 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra winners
- Boris Johnson ‘ding dang sure’ BBC chairman knows nothing about finances