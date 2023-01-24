Akshay Kumar: Stop ‘boycotting Bollywood’: Akshay Kumar welcomes Prime Minister Modi’s call for restraint; SRK seeks support from Assam CM for ‘Pathaan’ screening

The ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend is back to haunt the Indian film industry.

After the shocking passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the hashtag “Boycott Bollywood” started to trend. However, in 2022, superstar Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 star ‘Forrest Gump’, was one of the first victims of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. Later, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Liger’ and many others followed suit.

Ranbir Kapoor’s “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva” was also under boycott pressure, but managed to do well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

This time the trend returned with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’. A few days after the official release of the song “Besharam Rang” on December 12, trouble began to brew.

Far-right groups found Padukone’s saffron and green bikini objectionable in the song. Many leaders called for the film to be banned. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest and burned the effigies of the film’s stars.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ faces protests in Surat, disbelievers tear up movie posters in cinema hall; 5 arrested Gujarat: Despite cuts and censorship, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ continues to face protests. Unknown disbelievers ripped up posters of the film at the Rupali Cinema Hall in Surat today.

Recently, in protest against the screening of the film in Guwahati, Bajrang Dal activists tore down posters of the film and burned them outside a theater in Narengi on Friday. After these events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said SRK called him at 2 am on Sunday to express concern over a protest against his upcoming film.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we spoke today at 2am. He expressed concern over an incident https://t.co/2yAOzNwVt7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) 1674362652000

Sarma assured the actor that his government would investigate the protest. “I assured him that it was the duty of the state government to maintain law and order. We will investigate and ensure that no such unwanted incident occurs,” he said. wrote on Twitter.

The director of Siddharth Anand will be released on January 25. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 2018’s misfire “Zero.”

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who came under fire from the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend when she released ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, recently addressed the issue and expressed her concern.

During a discussion at the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata, the 42-year-old said she disagreed with the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. “I totally disagree with that. If that happens, how are we going to be entertained, how are you going to have joy and happiness in your life, which I think everyone needs And what cinema and what movies are promising, what we’ve always done, what movies have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (There will be no entertainment without movies),” she told ANI news agency.

India’s film industry breathed a sigh of relief when Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week told his party staff to refrain from making “unnecessary remarks on irrelevant matters such as films”. In his speech at the BJP national executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi said making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues puts the party’s development agenda on the backburner.

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar was delighted to hear PM Modi take a stand.

While launching the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’, he said the Prime Minister was ‘India’s biggest influencer’ and it would be great for the film industry if his words could bring changes.

Akshay Kumar welcomes PM’s remark on ‘unnecessary comments on movies’; calls him India’s biggest influencer Superstar Akshay Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for asking BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks about the films.

“Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister says something like that…He’s India’s biggest influencer. If he says something and things change, it will be great for India. industry. And why not, things should change, because we go through so much. We make movies, go to the censorship board, get them through and then somebody says something and then go to hell (it becomes a mess). But now that he’s said it, I think it will be better for us.”

Film bodies – Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) – had previously welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s comment and called it a ‘great confidence boost’ for the industry hindi cinematography.