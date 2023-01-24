From Alia to Kangana: Actresses Who Have Played Freedom Fighter Roles in Bollywood Films





Over the years, several male actors have played the roles of popular and lesser known freedom fighters of our country including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal among others in mainstream Bollywood films. In contrast, there have been very few biopics or patriotic films based on revolutionary women who had actively participated in our struggle for freedom. With the 74th Republic Day coming up on January 26, 2023, take a look at the actresses who have portrayed the roles of female freedom fighters in Bollywood films. Kangana Ranaut In the 2019 historical action drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role of Rani Lakshmibai aka Manikarnika. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Ranaut from a screenplay written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a fearless warrior, who fought the British on a battlefield to reclaim the throne by Jhansi. However, after conquering the princely state of Gwalior, as she advances in an attempt to attack the British, she is shot and bravely burned in the fire to avoid capture by the British. Alia Bhat Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the 2018 spy action thriller Raazi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Soni Razdan, among others. Adapted from Harinder Sikka’s 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, Raazi is the faithful account of an Indian agent from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) who married into a family of Pakistani military officers, in accordance with his father’s request to pass information to India before the Indo-Pakistanis. 1971 war. Deepika Padukone One of Deepika Padukone’s lesser known films includes Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey which also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The 2010 historical action-adventure film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar is based on Manini Chatterjee’s Do and Die, a retelling of the 1930 Chittagong Armory Raid. From its beginnings to its aftermath, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey portrays the Chittagong uprising (now in Bangladesh), an attempt by armed Indian independence activists led by Master Da Surya Sen on April 18, 1930, to attack the arsenal of police and auxiliary forces. in the then part of the Bengal Presidency of the British Raj. Padukone plays the role of Kalpana Datta who is part of Master Das’ revolutionary team. Soha Ali Khan In the popular 2006 Hindi drama film Rang De Basanti, Soha Ali Khan plays the role of Durgawati Devi aka Durga bhabhi who was an Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter. She was known to actively participate in the armed revolution against the ruling British Raj as she accompanied Bhagat Singh on the train journey in which he escaped in disguise after the murder of John P. Saunders, a young police officer British. Did you like this article? Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

