Himanta Sarma shares details of actor’s phone call





Himanta Sarma said he first got a message from SRK on Saturday night. New Delhi: A day after his phone call with Shah Rukh Khan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated he “didn’t know who he was” when the mega star messaged him on Saturday. “I didn’t watch a lot of movies after 2001,” he said. In Shah Rukh Khan’s appeal, Assam’s chief minister reportedly assured the actor of protests against his film ‘Pathaan’, which will be released on Wednesday. Mr Sarma said he first received a message from SRK on Saturday evening. “At 7:15 p.m. I received a text message from SRK. He introduced himself – I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I want to talk to you.” I didn’t have time then. I texted him and called back at 2am. He introduced himself to me, I didn’t know who he was. I know Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, didn’t see many movies after 2001,” the Chief Minister said today. “So later at 2 a.m. we talked, and I told him there would be no trouble in Assam.” Mr Sarma had previously tweeted about his conversation with the star about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. Some right-wing activists have torn down posters for the film at a Guwahati theater which will screen the film. The phone call came after Mr. Sarma had drily told reporters the day before that he knew nothing about SRK or the Pathaan film. “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or the movie ‘Pathaan’,” Sarma told Guwahati on Friday. He was answering a question about the protests and theater owner Rajeev Bora got a call from SRK. When told that SRK was a Bollywood superstar, Mr. Sarma scoffed that people in the state should care about Assamese films, not Bollywood. Mr Sarma also said he had not received any calls from SRK and would look into the matter if the actor pressed him. The actor called the next day. “Pathaan” sparked protests over the song “Besharam Rang” featuring SRK and co-star Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone wears a swimsuit that appears to be saffron, the color revered by Hindus. Several leaders, including the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad party, have called for the film to be banned. Featured Video of the Day Great remark from the Minister of Justice on the judges in the center against the judiciary

