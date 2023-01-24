Live Nation’s CFO to be grilled in Senate hearing, but analysts don’t expect ticket industry upheaval





By Victor Reklaitis Ticketmaster’s parent company’s top executive heads to Washington after Taylor Swift’s recent botched tour sale A top Live Nation Entertainment Inc. executive appears set to face some tough questions on Tuesday as he appears with other witnesses before a Democratic-led Senate committee examining the ticketing industry. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.” The Capitol Hill hearing comes after Live Nation’s Ticketmaster unit botched Taylor Swift ticket sales in November. The singer-songwriter herself later said it was “excruciating” to “just watch mistakes happen with no recourse”. Witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing are Live Nation (LYV) Chief Financial Officer and Chairman Joe Berchtold; Jack Groetzinger, CEO of ticketing platform SeatGeek; Jerry Mickelson, CEO of concert promoter JAM Productions; Sal Nuzzo, senior vice president of the James Madison Institute, a right-wing think tank; Kathleen Bradish, vice president of legal advocacy at the American Antitrust Institute, a left-leaning think tank; and Clyde Lawrence, singer-songwriter of the band Lawrence. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate committee’s antitrust subcommittee, said in a joint statement last week with other lawmakers that the hearing “will consider how consolidation in the live entertainment industries and of the box office harms customers and artists”. “The problems within the US ticketing industry became painfully evident when the Ticketmaster website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s new tour, but these problems are not not new,” Klobuchar also said. “For too long, consumers have faced high fees, long waits and website outages, and Ticketmaster’s dominant position in the market means the company faces insufficient pressure to innovate. and improve.” It is estimated that Ticketmaster controls over 70% of the ticketing and live events market. The antitrust subcommittee’s senior Republican, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, said he was eager “to exercise the oversight authority of our subcommittee to ensure that anti-competitive mergers and behavior exclusion do not cripple an entertainment industry already struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns.” Investors shouldn’t expect big changes in the ticketing industry because of Tuesday’s hearing, according to analysts at Height Capital Markets. “In our view, if there is any possibility of legislation emerging from the hearing, passing it would be an uphill battle given the current divisions between the houses of Congress,” said Height Director of Research Benjamin Salisbury. , in a note on Monday. . Republicans took control of the House of Representatives this month following their victories in November’s midterm elections, so analysts expect a stalemate in Washington on many issues as Democrats still have their grip on the Senate and the White House. It’s more likely that the Justice Department could take action and aim to further expand a key consent decree, according to Salisbury. This executive order prohibits Live Nation from forcing sites that wish to book its tours to use Ticketmaster and from retaliating when sites use a competitor. It was entered into in 2010 to allow Live Nation to merge with Ticketmaster, and it was due to expire in 2020 but was extended to 2025 as part of a settlement. “The most likely outcome is that the hearing increases calls from members of Congress for the DOJ to either (a) extend the terms of the current consent decree between Live Nation/Ticketmaster beyond 2025, or (b) proceed breaking up companies. However, breaking up companies is an extremely rare process,” the Height analyst said. Ticketmaster defended the state of its industry. “The market is nonetheless increasingly competitive, with rivals aggressively bidding on venues,” unit Live Nation said in a November statement. “Ticketmaster’s continued leadership in such an environment is a testament to the platform and those who operate it, not anti-competitive business practices.” -Victor Reklaitis (END) Dow Jones Newswire 01-23-23 1636ET Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20230123379/live-nation-cfo-to-get-grilled-at-senate-hearing-but-analysts-dont-expect-shake-up-for-ticketing-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos