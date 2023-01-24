Review: A Vigil of Insomniacs with John Maynard Keynes | Entertainment
The guest lecture, by Martin Riker (Black Cat)
If you’ve ever had a sleepless night worrying about your career, your family, and the gross inequality of American life, chances are you love, or at least identify with, The Guest. Reading by Martin Riker. Riker, whose last novel was a modern-day ghost story about a man whose soul migrates from body to body in search of the son he left behind, has penned a quirky second novel from genius to Breathtaking.
The story takes place over a long night in a dark hotel room as a young feminist economist who has recently been turned down for a job lies awake next to her sleeping husband and daughter. worried about a speech that she is unfortunately not prepared to give the next day.
Abby decides to practice using an ancient memorization technique sometimes called memory palace. Specifically, she assigns parts of the lecture to different rooms in her house so that she can then walk through those familiar spaces in her mind and recall the conversation.
To keep her company, she appeals to the benevolent spirit of English economist John Maynard Keynes, whose essay, Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren, written at the dawn of the Depression, served as a guideline for her career. university.
What first drew her to Keynes, who argued for deficit spending during economic downturns, was his pragmatic optimism, centered on the belief that governments could and should play a benevolent role in the lives of citizens.
The problem is that having lost her prestigious job, she doesn’t feel particularly optimistic, especially since she is the main breadwinner of her family and now risks losing the very house she is exploring. with Keynes.
Riker doesn’t stick faithfully to this bizarre but charming conceit. As Abby and Keynes move from the living room to the dining room and then upstairs, she doesn’t practice her speech so much as she remembers her entire life, or at least the formative moments that transformed her. into a very anxious, extremely ethical, incredibly interesting person. person she is today.
Near the end of the book, she recalls similar sleepless nights in graduate school, when she would turn on the light, which she cannot do now because her family is sleeping and reading Keynes. His voice, his shrewdness and his humor, his bad temper, the life in his voice, his way of seeing and thinking the world which was not only in the ideas but in the way the voice thought, the way the thoughts revolved around everything that made her love Keynes. Those same qualities, but in Abby, will make readers love her.
