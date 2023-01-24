Entertainment
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition showcases the magic of Bollywood
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition, Bollywood Superstars: A Short History of Indian Cinema, is an enchanting look into the world of Indian storytelling.
The show, which just opened and runs until June 4, is expansive but intimate and filled with detailed information.
The Bollywood film genre is known for its elaborate stories filled with powerful musical numbers and intricately choreographed dance scenes set in spectacular locations. They are a fascinating experience, full of emotional ups and downs, in a seductive larger-than-life world.
It’s a universal subject, says Souraya Noujaim, scientific, curatorial and collections management director at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The National.
Everyone knows Bollywood cinema in the Middle East. It is a huge success in this region. It is also a way of introducing popular culture into the institution. For me, this is also the way to go. We have to break down those walls and for us in Abu Dhabi, as a universal museum, this is one of our many spectacles.
This is the first time that Louvre Abu Dhabi has presented a cinema-centric exhibition, centered on the South Asian subcontinent, on this scale.
The exhibition was organized in partnership with the Musée du quai Branly Jacques Chirac and France Musées.
For Bollywood aficionados or those new to the genre, the carefully curated exhibit is not only entertaining, it is also educational and inspiring.
The main objective of the exhibition was to present the main films and the main actors in the history of Indian cinema, explains Julien Rousseau, curator of the exhibition.
The films presented are a work of art. They are not only there to illustrate the other works in the exhibition, they are really shown as art, like a painting or a sculpture.
The exhibition features over 80 works of art, including photography, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and over 30 film clips that provide context around the history of Indian cinema, from its beginnings to the end of the 19th century to the present day.
It is important to note that the exhibition is not presented in chronological order. The experience is thematically linked through a mix of different types of Indian cinema and works of art from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée du quai Branly Jacques Chirac, Musee de larmee, National Museum of Asian Arts Guimet , al-Sabah Collection, Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation and Priya Paul Collection.
Rather, it is organized into three different sections filled with a multitude of works ranging from ornamental to interactive, with each space connected by vibrant colors and a mix of art, artifacts and film.
The three sections of the exhibition
The first section examines early storytelling devices, scrolls, costumes, shadow puppets and magic lantern tapestries. Most of them describe the story of one of the two great Sanskrit epics of ancient India, the Mahabharata and the Ramayaa.
Illustrating how these early storytelling vehicles were used, most of which are still used today in parts of India, we learn how these stories themselves were also translated and recreated in India’s early films. .
An example of this would be dancing. Different illustrations, regardless of medium, often depicted elaborate character poses and depictions of movement.
We wanted to show the importance of dance in Indian art because choreography is like a language for Indian visual arts, says Rousseau. These dance positions express feelings. Dance, of course, is also one of the main sources of inspiration for cinema.
The second section presents the main influence of some of the early films of Indian cinema as well as early major hits in the context of their historical and mythological influences.
This part of the exhibition features everything from posters and film clips to an interactive section where visitors can stand in front of a green screen with a changing background and put themselves in various Bollywood films.
The exhibition concludes with a focus on more contemporary cinema as well as Bollywood superstars. This final section includes a stunning recreation of India’s ornate Art Deco single-screen cinemas, where audiences went in the 1970s to see new releases and reruns of classic Bollywood films. Today, most are closed or abandoned.
We decided to project a sequence of Sholaywhich is one of the earliest Bollywood movies, says Kessous.
The word Bollywood appeared at that time, in the 1970s, and this film shows everything [from the Bollywood genre]romance, action, drama, all in one movie.
The exhibition also makes it a point of honor to present Indian films that are not just commercial.
Cinema in India is a plural form, explains Hélène Kessous, second curator of the exhibition. We also wanted to give a glimpse of another kind of cinema that also presents another kind of India.
As part of the effort, visitors can view black-and-white film footage and stills, such as the work of acclaimed director Satyajit Ray, known for his slow-moving, neo-realistic non-commercial films.
The curators hope that through the exhibition, visitors will come away with a deeper understanding of the birth of this internationally beloved film genre.
We mostly try to show you how to appreciate and understand this story, says Rousseau. We’re not really here to explain the magic of the film, because we can’t really explain that.
Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until June 4.
Updated: January 24, 2023, 03:01
|
