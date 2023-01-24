Julian Sands’ family break silence as search continues





Julian Sands’ family have released a statement nearly a week after the British actor was identified as one of two hikers who recently went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains. On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on the search for Sands, 65, known for films such as A Room With a View and Warlock. At Twitterthe sheriffs department wrote that the search is now in its 11th day and shared a statement from the actors’ family. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave ground and air conditions to bring Julian back to home, said the statement, which named several search and rescue teams. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. On January 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​Mount Baldy, prompting search and rescue efforts by the Sheriff’s Department. A few days later, the hiker was identified as Sands. As we enter day 11 of Julian Sands’ search for Mount Baldy, we are reminded of the determination and selflessness of everyone who contributed to this search. We will continue to use the resources we have. The family would like to share this statement: pic.twitter.com/owO2o97f16 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 23, 2023 In a press release released on Monday, the sheriffs department said the search for Sands continued over the weekend with helicopters and drones using infrared devices. However, all were negative for any sign of Sands. A spokesperson told The Times on Monday that some ground crews after being pulled from the mountain due to avalanche hazard and dangerous trail conditions last week conducted a secondary search in previously searched areas. However, these teams have limited access to the summit due to weather. The statement also said Monday’s search efforts will not include helicopters as a high wind warning is currently in place. The family’s statement comes after several Sands Hollywood peers voiced their support for the actor, an avid mountaineer who has spoken about his love of hiking. #JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father and friend, actor Matthew Modine tweeted. A gentle and caring soul. Keep the candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves. I know since Friday that my friend Julian Sands disappeared on mt baldy, tweeted Cassian Elwes, film producer and brother of actor Cary Elwes. I am devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I said many prayers. Sands is also known for the films Gothic, Siesta and Vibes. His TV credits include 24, The Blacklist, Banshee, Jackie Chan Adventures and Gotham. Times editor Christi Carras contributed to this report.

