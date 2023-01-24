New documentary from famous drummer Spider Webb, 5 things to know – Macomb Daily

Kenneth “Spider Webb” Rice is not a household name among music fans. But it should be.

Rice, now 78 and residing in the same West Side Detroit home he grew up in, is a session drummer and sideman whose resume is full of work for the Temptations (including hits such as “Cloud Nine” and “Runaway Child, Running Wild”), the Commodores, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves, Harry Belafonte, Roberta Flack, Grover Washington, Jr., Robert Palmer, David Clayton-Thomas and many more. lived in Los Angeles from the mid-1960s, returning to Detroit in 1985; Rice performed internationally and was a regular at Bert’s Warehouse in Eastern Market.

Now he is featured in the documentary “Spider Webb Untangled: The Life and Times of Legendary Drummer Kenneth Rice,” which is out this week via Vimeo and on DVD. Directed by Lansing-based John S. Palmer Jr., it is based on Rice’s 2009 memoir and features in-depth interviews with Rice and those he worked with.

* Webb says he “never expected” to tell his story in book or film form, but he hopes the documentary mostly offers a glimpse behind the scenes and into the lives of the background cast who are an integral part of the stars. “I’ve never been one to walk around honking my horn; I just wanted to play drums,” Rice says. “But there were so many people I’ve met in my career who have helped me. You can’t do anything about this on your own. So I wanted to try to let people know about the people who have been in this business for over 60 years and are responsible for many successful records, in all genres. Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, Grover Washington, they definitely deserve it. But at the same time, they there are people you don’t know, people in the background who do the heavy lifting, so that’s one of my things — I want to bring people to the fore that people have never heard of. It is very rewarding.

* Although many assume that Spider Webb’s nickname refers to his drumming – “Like I had eight arms,” ​​he explains – Rice actually got it in elementary school. “I was doing this dance called the Hully Gully, and I was kind of the class clown and all the other kids were laughing at me and saying, ‘You look like a spider crawling on the wall!’ When I got to school the next day, people were like, “Oh, there’s Spider!” I put the Webb on later. Rice says he used two Bs “because I wanted it to be different.”

* Of the many situations he has played in, Rice says his time with Belafonte was particularly memorable. “Harry Belafonte’s situation was very instructive…because I had the opportunity to play different types of music in the same setting. We used to describe it as a small UN because it had people from Puerto Rico, Trinidad, Brazil, Africa. We were all young and we all learned from each other, which was very, very good.

* As a Detroit native, Rice – who has two children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren – is also proud of the work he has done for Motown, both in Detroit and Los Angeles. “It was interesting. I didn’t really think about it at the time; I wanted to work, earn money and take care of my children. But (Motown) was very interesting. I remember my first (sessions), back then everyone was in the studio sometimes at the same time — horns and strings and stuff. I heard the guy in the booth say, “Get 45! and I’m like, ‘Oh my God , that must be me because I’m the new guy on the block.’ But it wasn’t; it was just the way things were done back then.

* Webb is no longer able to play the way he used to due to lingering back and spinal problems from his years of playing. But that doesn’t stop him completely. “I would like to do more on the side of tutoring, clinics and seminars, and share my knowledge with young players. That’s what I would really like to do. I’ve had some very tragic things happen to me, so one of the messages that I hope comes out (from the documentary) is that you can be successful no matter what – keep an eye on your bearings and keep your heart young and true, and you can do whatever you want. It’s not what happens to you that determines where you go in your life; it’s what you do with what happens to you. You could sit and feel sorry for yourself and put your head down and do nothing, but that’s not me.”

Kenneth “Spider Webb” Rice and director John S. Palmer Jr. will discuss the new documentary “Spider Webb Untangled” and sign copies of the DVD from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 24 at the Motown Museum Shop, 580 Monroe St., Detroit. 313-875-2264 or motownmuseum.org.