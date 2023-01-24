Hyderabad police arrest Bollywood actor and wife





Cyberabad Police on Monday arrested a young Bollywood actor along with his wife, who allegedly cheated people with huge sums of money under the guise of acting in promotional advertisements. Those arrested were identified as Apurva Ashwin alias Armaan Arjun Kapoor and his wife Natasha Kapoor alias Nazish Memon from Maharashtra. According to police reports, they cheated a couple with Rs 14.12 lakhs by promising to give their daughter a role in a promotional commercial for a biscuit company. The victims' family met Memon at a shopping mall in Kondapur in December, where she introduced herself as someone representing a modeling agency. She asked if the couple were interested in a modeling role for their daughter in a TV commercial. Memon won them over by saying that they were selecting children for modeling in TV commercials and photo shoots for promotions of various brands. She told them that the children would have a chance alongside famous actors and actresses. The fraudsters staged a ramp show at the mall to convince the couple and told them their daughter had been selected to shoot a commercial for a major cookie company. Police said the couple were asked to initially transfer a refundable security deposit of Rs 3.25 lakhs. Later, they collected another Rs 10.87 lakhs under the guise of a photo shoot. The scammer couple used Whatsapp and a well-maintained website to contact their targets and asked them to transfer money to the accounts of Rajasthan-based traders. The cops seized Rs 15.60 lakh from him, along with a laptop and four mobile phones. Apurva was arrested in similar cases by Mumbai police. Cyberabad Police have registered four cases against him.

