THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood





The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles homeless count on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the West Hollywood area. The annual tally conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is “a critical component to understanding the extent and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and shows where taxpayer dollars are being spent. Last year, volunteers counted just 46 homeless people in West Hollywood, surprising locals who see dozens of homeless people daily. Become a volunteer by clicking here LAHSA has this to say about its accuracy and methods: “We take several steps to ensure that the unprotected count is as complete as possible. We assign hard-to-reach areas, such as river banks and heavily forested areas, to special teams of professional street responders. Each volunteer watches the same training video to ensure consistency. We rely heavily on local community members (including deployment site coordinators) who know their neighborhood best and can check to see if volunteers have missed key areas. Finally, we review all data submitted before the end of January for quality assurance. » The count begins at 8 p.m. Thursday night and continues until midnight. The Greater Los Angeles homeless count covers all of LA County except for the cities of Glendale, Pasadena and Long Beach, which conduct their own counts. The count is done at night because the homeless are “more mobile during the day and can be counted twice”. Only those who are literally homeless are included; “Couch-surfers” are not, according to the site. LAHSA is the lead agency for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, the regional planning organization that coordinates housing and services for families and homeless individuals in Los Angeles County. They administer federal, state, county, and city funds to nonprofit organizations that provide direct services to homeless people.

