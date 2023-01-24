New York lawmakers to introduce bill against James Dolans ban on perceived enemies





A new state law would make it illegal for controversial Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan to keep perceived haters out of sporting events like Knicks and Rangers games, the backers say. They plan to introduce the law on Monday, amid Dolan’s crackdown on lawyers who work for companies involved in lawsuits against MSG Entertainment. New Yorkers are outraged that Madison Square Garden fans are being chased from their venues simply because they are seen as corporate enemies of Bills’ sponsor James Dolan, State Senator Brad Hoylman- Sigal, told the Daily News. This is a simple and straightforward solution to New York State Civil Rights Law that will hopefully prevent fans from being denied entry simply because they work for a firm. lawyers who may have a client in litigation against Madison Square Garden Entertainment, he added. In recent months, lawyers have been kicked out of the Garden and Radio City Music Hall, which Dolan also runs, after being identified by facial recognition technology. State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal. (James Keivom/New York Daily News Exclusive) An employment lawyer is suing MSG Entertainment, citing a 1941 law that prohibits wrongful denial of admission to customers with valid tickets to places of public entertainment or amusement. The new bill from Hoylman-Sigal, State Sen. Liz Krueger and Congressman Tony Simone, all Manhattan Democrats, would expand the old law to cover sporting events. Earlier this month, MSG staff sent off Benjamin Pinczewski from a Rangers game after being detected by facial recognition technology. Like two other people recently expelled from the Garden and a woman expelled from Radio City Music Hall, Pinczewski is employed by a law firm involved in litigation against MSG, although he is not personally working on the case. MSG insisted the policy is legal. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment, he previously told The News. All relevant lawyers have been informed of the policy. James Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/for the New York Daily News) Along with fairness concerns, MSGs’ use of facial recognition technology has raised alarm bells among privacy advocates. Hoylman-Sigal said he is working on legislation to address the latter concern. Studies show that biometric technology discriminates against people of color and LGBTQ transgender people, in particular, he said. It’s imperfect. Second, it’s such an invasion of privacy and there are growing concerns about what happens to that data after it’s been collected by private entities like Madison Square Garden, the senator added. . Attorney Ken Halperin, whose firm Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro, Moses & Halperin was among those told by MSG Entertainment that employees would not be allowed to attend its events, welcomed the new bill. It is dangerous for an individual to ban a class of people who are essentially doing their job representing the citizens of the state and potentially others, he said. What happens afterwards? Who is going to be banned from where next? Halperin, a Knicks and Rangers fan, said he hadn’t attended a game since his company was notified of the holiday ban. Facial recognition should not be used as a weapon against your enemies, he said. It should be used to identify criminals, maybe terrorists and not people who disagree with you.

