Kareena Kapoor reacts to the Bollywood boycott: “Agar is filming nahi hogi toh…” | Bollywood

Actress Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the trend that part of the people are boycotting Bollywood movies. At a recent event in Kolkata, Kareena asked how people would be entertained if there were no movies. Kareena attended the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata on Sunday. (Also read | Kareena Kapoor grooves while Kanika Kapoor sings the song Udta Punjab Da Da Dasse)

The ‘#Boycott Bollywood’ trend started before the release of several movies last year such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan. The trend has affected the box office of some films.

As quoted by ANI news agency, Kareena said, “I totally disagree with this. If this happens, how will we entertain, how will you have joy and happiness in your life. , which I think everyone needs And who cinema and movies are promising, what we’ve always done, what movies have always done Hagar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (If he doesn’t there are no movies, how will people be entertained).

Prior to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people not to watch the film. Films like Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, and Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, have also been called by many to be boycotted. However, Brahmastra did very well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The trend started again before the release of Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kareena has several ongoing projects. She will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming untitled movie.

She also has the upcoming comedy film The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. The Crew will be co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions. Everything is ready for the floors in February 2023.