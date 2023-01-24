‘The Bachelor’ kicks off season #27 | Culture & Leisure

The Bachelor (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) returns for its 27th season. Normally, when a show has been going on for so long, it’s normal to wonder Wow, 27 seasons already? But in the case of The Bachelor, you’re more likely to wonder how there were only 27.
That’s not counting all those Bachelorette seasons and other spinoffs. It’s a series that doesn’t really change and never seems to end. The same could be said of Major League Baseball, but that would be an overstatement. After all, a World Series winner emerges at the end of every baseball season.
What happens at the end of a season of The Bachelor?
Supposed to be a show about finding love, it resulted in few happily ever afters. According to the New York Times, only six marriages have resulted from The Bachelor (27 seasons) and The Bachelorette (19). If there are 30 contestants per season and 46 seasons, resulting in six happy marriages, that means about 1,374 disappointments have been presented by The Bachelor franchise. Seriously, if I want to watch a show about 1,400 miserable people, I’d pick a prison drama. To continue to torture the baseball analogy, that’s not a very healthy batting average. I remember a line from Snowball in Hell, a 1988 song by They Might Be Giants: If it wasn’t for disappointment, I wouldn’t be dating.
One thing is certain: appearing on The Bachelor makes you much more likely to reappear on The Bachelor. This season, The Bachelor is called Zach Shallcross, a handful that only seems to have been dreamed up by a romance novel writer. What is Zach doing? According to some biographies, he works in technology. But others describe him as a television personality. Why? Because he appeared in Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
He’s only 26 and has around 30 potential love mates to choose from for this final season of The Bachelor. Will they talk about technology? Stay tuned.
Under the Vines, the quaint Australian comedy about a gruff socialite and lawyer trying to run a New Zealand vineyard, returns for a second season on Acorn.
ID is releasing Death by Fame (8 p.m., TV-14) and The Playboy Murders (9 p.m., TV-14).
Independent Lens (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) presents No Straight Lines, a documentary look at a comic book subculture. Beginning in the 1960s, underground comics took a medium usually considered a kid’s thing into intoxicating new worlds. Artists such as R. Crumb imbued the art form with absurdity, angst, and a candid, brazen examination of sexual desire typically associated with literature.
Inspired by this movement, gay artists embarked on bolder storytelling, creating LGBTQ+ characters who were heroes of their own adventures and no longer relegated to sidekick or victim status.
Lines includes interviews with artists from the underground comics era as well as those who were inspired to bring queer comics into the mainstream.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Torres’ boyfriend is missing on NCIS (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
An elite trooper is found dead on NCIS: Hawaii (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Seismic shocks on Quantum Leap (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
Pregnancy less complicated on The Good Doctor (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A few years before Peter Billingsley updated A Christmas Story in A Christmas Story Christmas, Ed Helms starred as grown-up Rusty Griswold in the 2015 comedy Vacation (8 p.m., Freeform), a 21st century twist on the 1983 comedy National Lampoons Vacation, directed by Harold Ramis and written by John Hughes. The only Vacation movie released without National Lampoon’s imprimatur, Vacation was a box office hit widely scorned by critics as charmless, forced, and unnecessary.
Good closings on The Neighborhood (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Americas Got Talent: All-Stars (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG)… Miami vice on Fantasy Island (7 p.m., Fox, TV -14 ) … Supply Chain Troubles on Bob Hearts Abishola (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Doctor’s Son Is Abducted on Alert: Missing Persons Unit (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and Freddie Gibbs with Anderson .Paak on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Hilary Duff and Kim Petras visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional, sleazy Technicolor blarney approach to director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).