What Pathaan’s early bookings signal for SRK, Bollywood

The release of the action drama from Yash Raj Films Pathane January 25 came as a ray of hope for struggling theater owners in the Hindi-speaking belt, many of whom have been hit hard by the pandemic and are considering closing their doors.

The film, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after more than four years, had surpassed 100,000 tickets sold across national multiplex chains in the first 12 hours and recorded pre-sales of 20 crore at last count, higher than Disneys brahmastra and tied with all-time hits Baahubali 2: the conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

The theaters are waiting for a 40 crore-plus on day one, the highest opening for a Hindi film after the pandemic and a lifetime box office of over 200 crore.

Recent controversies have only added to the anticipation surrounding it, trade experts said. Khan hasn’t had the best box office run in recent years, with box office failures like Zero, Jab Harry meets Sejal and Fan.

This is the maximum buzz we’ve seen for a Hindi movie since War was released in 2019, however Pathane also tends higher than that, due to star cast, scale, and controversies. Lately the only movie he can be compared to is KGF 2“Said Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. The film Shah Rukh Khan is the mainstream Bollywood commercial film that has been missing for a long time, Chauhan said, and there are chances that it can challenge the 387 million revenue from Dangalwhich is the highest-grossing original Hindi film to date, he added, competing with the 435 crore than KGF: Chapter 2 made last year. Since the superhero movie brahmastra had won 36 crore on the day it opened last September, Pathane can cross the 40 crore, trade pundits said, and could easily become Khan’s highest-grossing film to date.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2D, IMAX and 4DX formats. In a recent statement, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films, said the company is very excited to release the fourth film of YRF Spy Universe, after Tiger Ek Tha, Tiger Zinda Hi and War.

Ashish Saksena, director of theater operations at BookMyShow, said the action-thriller has surpassed 1 million tickets in presale on the platform, and the surge in demand has led some theaters to open early morning shows.

The Hindi version is expected to top the sales charts, followed closely by Telugu and Tamil. South India has been particularly impressive, showing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing nearly 30% of overall anticipated sales so far,” Saksena said.

A report from wealth management firm Nuvama said the seasonally weak March quarter should get off to a good start with Pathane. We are expecting a good first week with 150-200 crore from Indian collections given that it is a week with three public holidays in five days and there is pent up demand for SRK as he is playing the lead role after almost four years” , Abneesh Roy, executive director of Nuvama Institutional Actions, wrote in the report, adding that there was a drop in social media backlash and calls to boycott the film after initial controversies.

