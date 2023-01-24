Entertainment
Queensland’s $5million Hollywood movie set makes its market debut
A listing of rainforest in the Gold Coast hinterland has received Tinseltown’s approval.
Offered with a $5 million price guide, vacant land at 43 Avenue Justine in Tamborine Mountain, Queensland, has been used as a filming location for Hollywood films such as Dora and the lost city of gold, King Kong and Kokoda.
Listing by Kollosche, the 103-acre private domain consists of pastures and rainforest – a backdrop that set the scene for 2019 Dora and the lost city of goldwith Isabela Moner and Eva Longoria.
“Site that bathes in the Hollywood glow. Acclaimed feature films Kokoda, King Kong and Dora the Explorer all graced this natural scene with the housing estate including several filming sites,” the SEO States.
43 Justin Avenue, Mount Tamborine, Qld
See photos of the announcement here
READ MORE: An epic housewarming party coming for an ultimate $7.3 million pad
Offering panoramic views of the city and coastline, the Tamborine Mountain Estate includes lush rainforest, national parks, and multiple viewpoints.
Development applications are already in place for business opportunities, SEO states.
Dora and the lost city of gold was filmed at Village Roadshow Studios and on location over 15 weeks from August to December 2018.
The film sees Dora, a teenage explorer, joined by her friends in the South American jungle as she sets out to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city of gold.
READ MORE: The adorable reason you won’t need a lawn mower in this $1.5million NSW home
With an estimated $43 million pumped into the Queensland economy, the production company has employed more than 400 Queensland cast and crew, as well as 200 small businesses, according to australian movie.
Tamborine Mountain is located just a 20 minute drive from the Gold Coast and is known for its vineyards, historic pubs, rainforest, waterfalls and viewpoints.
It has a population of 7,507 and an average demographic age of 60+.
Four rainforest properties for sale in Tamborine Mountain, Queensland
3 Orchis Drive
See photos of the announcement here
8 Teton Court
See photos of the announcement here
4 Nipa Courtyard
See photos of the announcement here
15 Kootenai Drive
See photos of the announcement here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nine.com.au/property/homes/the-5-million-gold-coast-property-where-hollywood-made-movies-premieres-on-the-market/0b590f9d-f909-42c2-b778-6bc6078f4306
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Queensland’s $5million Hollywood movie set makes its market debut
- Hyderabad University students screen BBC documentary on PM Modi, authorities launch investigation
- Cummings Nabs Second Liberty League Weekly Honor
- Google Staff Creates Spreadsheet Tracking Layoffs, Sends Memes: CNBC
- Actor Adam Devine nominated to reign as Bacchus
- Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Couture Collection
- President Joko Widodo pointed out that the cost of Hajj 2023 is not yet final
- Imran spits fire on named person in Punjab
- Trumps golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions | donald trump
- What Pathaan’s early bookings signal for SRK, Bollywood
- Description | What is BharOS software and how is it different from Google’s Android OS?
- Sweden’s NATO offer is in doubt after Erdoan’s Turkish refusal…