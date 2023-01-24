Julian Sands: 11 days after his disappearance, the British actor’s family thanks the search team for their “heroic efforts” | American News





Julian Sands’ family have hailed the “heroic” efforts of California authorities to find the missing British actor. A statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office thanked various organizations as search operations entered their 11th day. sands was first reported missing on January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California. In the statement, her family said they were “deeply touched” by the support they have received. “Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring back Julian at home. “We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.” Local and out-of-county forces – as well as specialist canine and cave teams – are involved in the search. In a post sharing the statement, the Sheriff’s Department added: “As we enter the 11th day of the search for Julian Sands on Mount Baldy, we remember the determination and selflessness of all those who contributed to this research. “We will continue to use the resources we have.” On Monday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said conditions were still too dangerous for ground crews and the search would be conducted by helicopter. It was previously revealed that Sands’ phone pings appeared to show he was on the move towards the mountainous Baldy Bowl area on the day he was reported missing. Sands was born in Yorkshire and moved to Los Angeles in 2020. His breakout role came as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter. Later he moved into the horror genre – starring in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and Arachnophobia. Most recently, he starred as the Chief Medical Officer in the 2021 drama Benediction directed by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi.

