Julian Sands’ Family Share Their First Statement Since Actor’s Disappearance, Praise Investigators





Julian Sands’ family have broken their silence, thanking Southern California law enforcement officials for their continued search for the missing ‘A Room With a View’ star. The 65-year-old British actor was last seen hiking in the Mount Baldy area before his wife, Evgenia Citkowitzreported missing on Friday, January 13. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian back. at home, read the family statement, shared Monday by the department. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support,” they added. The Post has reached out to a representative for Sands for comment.





Julian Sands arrives at the Great British Film reception honoring Britain’s Oscar nominees at the British Consul General’s residence on February 22, 2013. Reuters Her son, Henry, 37, who is also an experienced hiker, returned from London last week to retrace the footsteps of his father but had to stop due to bad weather. Poor visibility and freezing conditions in the mountainous region also delayed the efforts of search and rescue teams. The sheriff’s department cited a high wind warning Monday which banned the use of helicopters. A silver Volvo believed to belong to Sands was found in the parking lot where he would have left it before going on a hike. His family had the snow-covered vehicle towed. Attempts to ping his iPhone failed on Jan. 15 “due to lack of cell service and most likely a cellphone power outage,” the department said. since revealed.





A view of the snow-swept rocky area in the Angeles National Forest where British actor Julian Sands disappeared after a hike. no [email protected] / BACKGRI However, a “delayed ping” generated from his phone showed movement even after he disappeared. He plotted a possible location as a trail to the summit of Mount Baldy, but ground searchers and helicopters found nothing. Beginning his career in the 1980s, Sands is known for appearing in films such as Arachnophobia, Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas. He also appeared in 24 in 2006 and in season 8 of Dexter in 2013.

