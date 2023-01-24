New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin injections

When Mark Winternheimer’s 12-year-old tabby cat was diagnosed with diabetes last year, the treatment was daunting: twice-daily insulin shots, an implanted monitor and frequent visits to the vet.

Despite their scruples, Winternheimer and his wife, Courtnee, of New Albany, Indiana, learned how to kick Oliver.

They’re family to us,” Winternheimer said of Oliver and their two other cats, Ella and Theo. You would not deny care to another family member if it is available.

Now, a new once-daily pill promises to make it easier to treat feline diabetes in newly diagnosed pets, without the bites.

A pill is a huge step up from a needle, said Texas A&M University cat veterinarian Dr. Audrey Cook.

A caveat: the pill called Bexacat cannot be used in cats like Oliver, who had previously been given insulin.

The biggest benefit may be ease of use, experts said. While many cat owners successfully treat their cats with insulin twice a day, often for years, others struggle. Research shows that landlords deposit 1 in 10 cats with a new diagnosis of diabetes . An additional 10% are euthanized within a year, partly due to processing difficulties.

Some people are afraid to inject insulin. Some people don’t have time to devote to caring for their cats, said Dr. Catharine Scott-Moncrieff, a Purdue University veterinarian who has consulted with Bexacat makers on product testing.

Manufactured by Elanco Animal Health Inc., Bexacat has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December and should be available in the United States in the coming weeks. It is the first drug of its type approved for animals; similar drugs have been approved for people for about a decade.

Diabetes, whether in humans or pets, is caused by an excessive buildup of glucose or sugar in the blood because the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone, or does not use it properly . Bexacat lowers blood sugar by causing it to be excreted in the urine. Symptoms of feline diabetes include increased thirst and urination, increased appetite, and weight loss.

About a quarter of U.S. households include one or more cats, totaling more more than 58 million felines. In the United States, between 1 in 100 and 1 in 500 cats are diagnosed with diabetes, which is increasing as the species’ obesity rate approaches 50 percent, said Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Cornell University Health Center.

In studies involving more than 300 diabetic cats, Bexacat improved blood sugar control and decreased at least one symptom of diabetes in more than 80% of newly diagnosed healthy animals, according to company documents. But several cats in the studies also died or had to be euthanized after taking the drug, triggering a so-called black box warning of possible side effects, including diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication.

Due to these concerns, the drug cannot be used in cats previously treated with insulin and animals should be carefully examined for liver, kidney and pancreatic disease and to ensure that they are par otherwise healthy, Scott-Moncrieff said.

It will be life-changing for some cats and some owners, but it’s not for all cats, Scott-Moncrieff said.

The drug’s list price is about $53 per month, according to Elanco. Most vets will double or triple the cost of the drug, charging pet owners about $100 to $150 per month, Cook said.

Depending on the source, this may be more than the costs of insulin and the syringes or pens to administer it, she said. Cats taking insulin should be monitored frequently, but cats taking Bexacat will also need to be monitored.

I think the costs will be broadly similar, but there are a lot of variables here, Cook said.

In Olivers’ case, the cat tolerated the injections — and a glucose monitor that had to be inserted under his skin, Winternheimer said. His owners did well too, but were relieved when Oliver’s diabetes went into remission last fall.

Without a doubt, the idea of ​​giving Oliver a pill instead would have been appealing, Winternheimer said. I would definitely have preferred that if it was available.

