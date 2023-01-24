Entertainment
New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin injections
When Mark Winternheimer’s 12-year-old tabby cat was diagnosed with diabetes last year, the treatment was daunting: twice-daily insulin shots, an implanted monitor and frequent visits to the vet.
Despite their scruples, Winternheimer and his wife, Courtnee, of New Albany, Indiana, learned how to kick Oliver.
They’re family to us,” Winternheimer said of Oliver and their two other cats, Ella and Theo. You would not deny care to another family member if it is available.
Now, a new once-daily pill promises to make it easier to treat feline diabetes in newly diagnosed pets, without the bites.
A pill is a huge step up from a needle, said Texas A&M University cat veterinarian Dr. Audrey Cook.
A caveat: the pill called Bexacat cannot be used in cats like Oliver, who had previously been given insulin.
The biggest benefit may be ease of use, experts said. While many cat owners successfully treat their cats with insulin twice a day, often for years, others struggle. Research shows that landlords deposit 1 in 10 cats with a new diagnosis of diabetes. An additional 10% are euthanized within a year, partly due to processing difficulties.
Some people are afraid to inject insulin. Some people don’t have time to devote to caring for their cats, said Dr. Catharine Scott-Moncrieff, a Purdue University veterinarian who has consulted with Bexacat makers on product testing.
Manufactured by Elanco Animal Health Inc., Bexacat has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December and should be available in the United States in the coming weeks. It is the first drug of its type approved for animals; similar drugs have been approved for people for about a decade.
Diabetes, whether in humans or pets, is caused by an excessive buildup of glucose or sugar in the blood because the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone, or does not use it properly . Bexacat lowers blood sugar by causing it to be excreted in the urine. Symptoms of feline diabetes include increased thirst and urination, increased appetite, and weight loss.
About a quarter of U.S. households include one or more cats, totaling more more than 58 million felines. In the United States, between 1 in 100 and 1 in 500 cats are diagnosed with diabetes, which is increasing as the species’ obesity rate approaches 50 percent, said Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Cornell University Health Center.
In studies involving more than 300 diabetic cats, Bexacat improved blood sugar control and decreased at least one symptom of diabetes in more than 80% of newly diagnosed healthy animals, according to company documents. But several cats in the studies also died or had to be euthanized after taking the drug, triggering a so-called black box warning of possible side effects, including diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication.
Due to these concerns, the drug cannot be used in cats previously treated with insulin and animals should be carefully examined for liver, kidney and pancreatic disease and to ensure that they are par otherwise healthy, Scott-Moncrieff said.
It will be life-changing for some cats and some owners, but it’s not for all cats, Scott-Moncrieff said.
The drug’s list price is about $53 per month, according to Elanco. Most vets will double or triple the cost of the drug, charging pet owners about $100 to $150 per month, Cook said.
Depending on the source, this may be more than the costs of insulin and the syringes or pens to administer it, she said. Cats taking insulin should be monitored frequently, but cats taking Bexacat will also need to be monitored.
I think the costs will be broadly similar, but there are a lot of variables here, Cook said.
In Olivers’ case, the cat tolerated the injections — and a glucose monitor that had to be inserted under his skin, Winternheimer said. His owners did well too, but were relieved when Oliver’s diabetes went into remission last fall.
Without a doubt, the idea of giving Oliver a pill instead would have been appealing, Winternheimer said. I would definitely have preferred that if it was available.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/39f7664907f2be6f0bb6a47677151714
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin injections
- Erdogan says Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for NATO bid after anti-Islamic protests
- Hockey World Cup 2023: Chartered Accountant Leon Hayward, playing in his spare time, knocks out India
- TechnoVision 2023: Trends for CIOs and Technicians | Research and Insights
- The interpreter of “WaterWorld” at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized
- Best Dressed K-Pop Star at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: Vote – Billboard
- Michigan 1099G tax forms for unemployment benefits now available online
- Imran Khan unveils mass protest plan to resist Naqvi nomination
- Investors say Alphabet needs more job cuts
- Julian Sands’ Family Share Their First Statement Since Actor’s Disappearance, Praise Investigators
- Djokovic lashes out at doubters about his injury
- Trump plots to shut down 2024 rivals in South Carolina