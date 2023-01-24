Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Beats Hrithik Roshan’s War To Record BIGGEST Bollywood Film Advance: Bollywood Box Office
Records are broken left, right and center as the king has arrived to claim his throne. As Shah Rukh Khan returns after 4 years with Pathane, advance booking is on fire for this YRF movie. From Monday evening, Pathane had exceeded advance bookings of War to emerge the biggest advance booking ever for a Bollywood film. According to our tracking, the movie sold around 8 lakh in opening day tickets alone in India and is looking to end with an overall sale of 10 lakh in the opening day alone on advance booking.
Of the total 8 lakh tickets, about 4.19 lakh were sold across the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. For those unaware, the three channels had sold around 4.10 lakh tickets for the previous record holder War. With one day yet to go, Pathane will become the first Bollywood film to sell over 5 lakh tickets across all three national channels, as well as the first film to sell over 10 lakh tickets across the country. Advance booking nationwide has exceeded War and on Tuesday it will be about increasing his lead to claim the top spot. Pathane will seek to create records that will stand long on the opening front.
Pathane is looking to take a smash opening above Rs. 40 crore at the box office in India, becoming the biggest non-holiday opening of all time in the Hindi market. The opening may also touch Rs. 50 crores depending on the degree of word of mouth positivity as good word of mouth would lead to capacity issues in evening and late night shows.
Pathane will also aim to collect over Rs. 100 crores in just 2 days, and with that, it would become the fastest film to reach a century at the Hindi box office. Pathane advance bookings are breaking records to say the least and we can say that it is only the start of January 25th Se Mausam Aur Bhi Bigadne Wala Hai.
