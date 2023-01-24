20 minutes with: Aaron Tveit, Tony Award-winning actor

You can’t keep Tony Award-winning actor Aaron Tveit off the stage for long. Just eight months after stepping back from his role as Christian in the Broadway sensation Red Mill! Musical comedy,Tveit is reprising the role he originated in a limited series from January 17 to April 9.

Tveit, 39, says the role has held a special place in his heart since he’s been involved with it since its early days, from workshops in New York, a run in Boston and a Broadway premiere in 2019.

While Tveit is familiar with the scene, having originated the role of Gabe in next to normal and Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can, Moulin Rouge is the role that earned Tveit his first Tony Award.

In just under three hours, Tveit’s vocal and theatrical prowess is on full display as he and his comrades cover 160 years of music from Offenbach to Rihanna in the musical jukebox. Tveits own interpretation Roxanne’s Tangoa mix of the single The Police and Tanguera by Mariano More has been viewed over a million times on social media platforms.

During his break from the Moulin Rouge, he filmed the second season of the Apple TV+ series Schmidadon! The show, which stars fellow Broadway royalty like Kristen Chenoworth and Alan Cumming, is both a parody and a love letter to musical theatre. The first season captured the era of 1940s and 1950s musicals and the second, which will be released later this year, will pay homage to the 1960s and 1970s. Tveit was very careful not to reveal any spoilers but teased his safe to assume there will be music inspired by shows like Chicago, Cabaret, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

penta spoke to Tveit via Zoom on January 13, hours before his final dress rehearsal for red Mill.

Tveit also originated the role of Gabe in Next to Normal and Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can. Courtesy of Aaron Tveit





SLOPE: What is going through your mind as you prepare to return to red Mill?

Aaron Tveit: I love this show and I love this part. It’s very rare that something you work on from the ground floor achieves that kind of commercial success on Broadway. When I left last year, I always hoped that I would be able to come back at some point. And who knows this will be the last time I do it? I look at people like Billy Porter, who originated the role of naughty boots, and he could enter and exit at different times. And that’s an example of something I’ve always wanted to do with a part that means so much to me.

Is it different coming back to a show?

When you’re part of an original cast, there’s some protection of what you’ve done. And there’s a point where you really have to pull it out and realize that other actors are going to step into the role that you’ve been playing.

For me, it was really fun to go back. As I’ve been back to rehearsals for the past two weeks, the people around me are different, so there’s a whole new energy, which of course informs what I’m doing. My co-star Ashley Loren was Satine’s replacement from the start, but has now stepped into the role [full-time] and really made it his own. Working from that is really exciting because even though I’ve done the show over 500 times, it’s very new.

Broadway is known for its grueling schedule of eight shows a week with Mondays off. How do you handle this?

It becomes a real athletic conditioning event to be on a show eight times a week, especially a show like this that is so physically and emotionally demanding on all of us. The kind of gig gets to stay healthy. I get massage and chiropractic once a week. I see a physiotherapist twice a week and I try to get plenty of sleep, hydration and good food. All of these things may sound a bit boring, but it’s really the only way to stay physically fit. It’s really hard to put on a show when you don’t feel like you have the physical capacity. On top of all that, the acting 101 thing is that even if you’ve done it a few times, some of the audience has never seen it before, so it has to be fresh.

What does Monday off look like?

The hardest part is the rest day. Most jobs of course have exceptions, but usually people have two days off. And when you have two days off, you have one day to rest and one day to do everything. So when you only have one day, you have to sacrifice rest or do what you need to do. I try to protect my Monday off as much as possible. Obviously this doesn’t always happen, but I try as much as possible to set aside that day to do nothing.

In addition to the stage, you have also done television and films, notably playing Enjolras in the Wretched film. How does your process differ from medium to medium?

It took me a little while to figure out how to approach everything differently. My process of working on a script or a character is where it starts and then it’s really about how each medium works in terms of expression. When you’re on stage, everything has to be a certain size to touch the back of the house. And then when you’re on camera, the camera picks up so much close-up. The hardest part, especially when you’re just starting out, is figuring out how to adjust these mechanics accordingly.

What are some of your dream roles?

In terms of musical theatre, I’ve always wanted to play George in Sunday in the park with George and Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd. I was in the The set film like Enjolras but I would like to be Jean Valjean when I am a little older.

Moulin Rouge premiered on Broadway in 2019. Matthew Murphy





Are there any types of roles that appeal to you the most?

I haven’t played many princes, that’s what I like to say. I haven’t really been in love. I’ve done things a little more off center and find myself more drawn to conflicted characters and flawed people. It’s different on stage, you tell the same story every night, so your character wants to change in that story. But with a TV series, you potentially live with that character for five to seven years, so there’s the potential for change over a long period of time.

I read that you were president of your investment club in high school and even considered a career in finance. Tell me about it.

I wonder if I had gone that route. I would have graduated from college in 2005 and I had friends who did. Some of them worked very hard for a few years and lost their jobs in 2008. So maybe I made the safest choice, right? I always wondered if I had gone into finance, would I have auditioned for American Idol or something because I thought I had this need to sing? Who knows? I think all roads ultimately lead to the same place, but it’s funny how these moments can really go both ways.

When you’re in a show, it’s probably hard to go to other shows, but are there any you’re excited about?

I’ve been able to see some things over the last few months while I’ve been away which is wonderful because when you’re on a show you want to support other people but it’s hard. I really appreciated Kimberly Akimbo. It’s a brand new, very daring story that I think is heartfelt, challenging, and wonderful. I saw Some like it hot which was possibly the most fun I’ve had at a theater in a long time. I have to see K Pop before it closed, which was far too soon. I thought it was wonderful and unique and wish it could have lasted longer.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.