Humphrey Bogarts’ Hollywood image changed after role

Every once in a while, a star completely eviscerates his own image, playing a character worthy of Greek tragedy for his ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than Jean Hustonit is The treasure of the Sierra Madrewho is now 75 years old.





Whether it be casablanca or The maltese falconRarely has Humphrey Bogart starred in a scene where he wasn’t the absolute focal point of not only finesse, but straightness as well. casablanca timeless love story sees its character go from isolationist to interventionist, choosing to put aside her feelings for her long-lost love to aid her new lover in his attempts to fight the Nazis. It’s far from a happy ending, but it shows how even beneath a cold, stoic demeanor lies a morally aligned heart of gold. The trend of leading men insisting on looking good in the movies they star in has far from dissipated over time. We live in a world where two of the biggest stars in the fast furious franchise implements clauses in their contracts to ensure that they will not be defeated or even beaten too many times on screen. However, in The treasure of the Sierra Madre audiences got to see a whole new, much less appealing side of Humphrey Bogart.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

What happens in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”?

Wildly heralded as one of Bogart’s greatest performances, though it was not recognized as such upon release (Bogart was snubbed for the Oscar that year despite the picture’s other four deserving nominations ), The treasure of the Sierra Madre is a far cry from the treasure hunt adventure movie that its title and classic pedigree would suggest it is. He is much less concerned with the adventure behind the guerrilla prospecting and much more with character, particularly as it relates to man’s degradation in the face of greed. Example: Dobbs (Bogart), Curtin (Tim Holt), and Howard (the film’s voice of reason, played by the director’s own father walter huston in his Oscar-winning performance) strikes gold at the end of the first act, with only a few setbacks including the struggle for gold itself. What follows is the struggle between them and Dobbs’ moral malevolence as he slowly transforms from an honest man into a paranoid thief. This perhaps explains why Bogart was poorly received at the time; those who wait treasure island couldn’t take it when the photo they saw had a lot more in common with macbeth.

Initially, Humphrey Bogart’s Dobbs is an honest man

Image via Warner Bros.

The treasure of the Sierra Madre opens with Bogart not as an ill-fated hero or downtrodden freedom fighter or even a mobster with his own power and agency. Rather, the film opens with Bogart as a beggar in Mexico, starkly contrasting the characters of war heroes and social elites who dominated the box office at the time (from carried away by the wind to The best years of our lives). Seeing one of Hollywood’s leading men in such a miserable state proved contradictory to the wish-fulfillment he offered in previous roles, as even on-screen gangsters serve to grant the darkest wishes. public. His introduction as a beggar offers no basis of aspiration for audiences to relate to, simply feeling sorry or dare they say, even disgusted at the pity he invokes.

RELATED: ‘Casablanca’ Is The Perfect Romance Movie For People Who Hate Romance Stories

However, he is not devoid of morals. He argues throughout the film’s opening act that he will never double down to take anything more than he feels is his due, proving it when after beating a tempting former boss to defraud him of the earnings from his work on an oil rig. , he counts exactly what he owes his devious former employer and leaves the rest of his money on his unconscious body. Here he has a chance to steal more but explicitly refuses to do so, showing how, despite being a sincere beggar, he is far from greedy. After winning the local lottery (with a ticket bought from a very young Robert Blake), he even decides to face his winnings so that he, Curtin, and Howard can gather the materials needed for their prospecting adventure, doing so without expecting anything in return. This paves the way for the corruption to come.

Humphrey Bogart’s Dobbs is pure evil

Image via Warner Bros.

After finding the gold, we see other members of Dobbs’ group, especially Curtin, consider backstabbing when he hesitates to save Dobbs from a cave-in in the mine. After an argument, Curtin offers to repay Dobbs what he owes him for the money he put up, only to have Dobbs scatter it in the dirt. Justice still dwells in Dobbs and for a while, its Curtin who we assume will serve as the force for evil in the film. Almost immediately afterwards, we see his paranoia begin to consume Dobbs, guessing his partners’ intentions as they move away from his sight. The rest of the movie doesn’t just see Bogart go bad, a la Al Pacino in scarface, in which although bad, he is still portrayed as somewhat ambitious. Instead, he’s weak, scared, shaky, and cowardly, directly juxtaposing the hardened man Bogart was known the world over for portraying.

While it’s clear the film is actually more concerned with Bogart’s moral degradation, master writer-director John Huston throws several antagonistic forces in the trio’s path, whether it’s Curtin himself, the lone prospector who falls on their camp, the roadside bandits, or the the feds (whose latter are responsible for the film’s most misquoted line: “We don’t need stinky badges”). It serves to constantly reassure audiences wrongly that there are greater evils than Bogart’s Dobbs, when in truth the reality of the film’s true evil was far too dark for a mass audience to endure it at the time.

After Cody’s death, Dobbs takes an even more sinister turn

Dobbs’ dark inversion of a character arc is cemented when, upon the death of Cody (the aforementioned lone prospector, played by Bruce Bennet), Curtin and Howard decide to send some of their shares to the family he was trying to support. Dobbs, indifferent to this moral dilemma, flatly refuses. The final act involves him shooting Curtin after an argument, leaving him badly injured while Howard (proving his status as the team’s moral compass) is honored for his healing of a sick village boy. The shooting takes place after Curtin repeatedly saves his life and even entertains Dobbs’ growing madness by returning his gun after his attempts to shoot him. After shooting Curtin, Dobbs sleeps by the fire and in a beautiful moment of character-driven imagery, the camera lingers on his sleeping body consumed by the flames of absolute greed. Corrupt in its entirety, Dobbs takes all the gold and meets his reward when he is ambushed by bandits who, mistaking his gold for sand, abandon his treasure as the trash can to which their bickering has reduced him.

Not only the role of Humphrey Bogart in The treasure of the Sierra Madre closest to Shakespearian tragedy, but his role in the film showed the world that Hollywood stars don’t always have to play heroes, completely changing the game for the star system. The result is a timeless masterpiece that has inspired some of the greatest cinematic art of the modern era, as directly as Daniel Day Lewis oil prospector there will be blood or as widely as Christopher Nolanit is Interstellar.