Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Scores BIGGEST Bollywood Movie Advance Ever; Summit War

While there is only one day left for the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen with Pathane , anticipation is at an all-time high. Director Siddharth Anand is selling tickets like hot cupcakes and is already setting new box office records for advance booking. Monday evening, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and the John Abraham-led film overtook the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff led War to score the biggest ever lead for a Bollywood film. As of midnight on Monday, Pathaan sold 4.19 lakh tickets across the three national channels, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, overtaking the previous record holder, War, which sold 4.10 lakh tickets across the aforementioned multiplexes.

With one more day to release, Pathaan will aim to sell around 5.25-5.50 lakh tickets across the three national channels, setting a long-lasting record. Interestingly, by tomorrow, the YRF movie will also top KGF 2’s overall advance booking in Hindi markets. For those who don’t know, KGF 2 (Hindi Dubbed) had sold 5.15 Lakh tickets in national channels. With this, Pathaan would end up with the second highest booking ever for an Indian film in the Hindi belts after Bahubali 2 which topped the list with 6.50 lakh tickets.

For the opening weekend, Pathaan sold around 7.75 lakh tickets across the three national channels and this is yet another record for a pure Hindi film as far as advance bookings are concerned. On Tuesday night, i.e. before even a single show of this Shah Rukh Khan movie was launched, it reportedly sold more than 10 lakh opening weekend tickets across the three channels alone . Pathaan is set to score a record non-holiday opening in the Hindi markets by scoring a better opening than films like Bahubali 2, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, which currently hold the top 3 non-holiday opening spots. In fact, the film will be one of the biggest ever openings in the Hindi market, having a strong chance of scoring Rs 45 crore plus a day in Hindi.

Considering the non-holiday release, a lot for Pathaan would depend on how the afternoon shows go. If midday occupancy continues to remain at exceptional levels, opening day business could reach unimaginable numbers as the morning and evening shows will be packed. It is the occupation from 12:00 to 17:00 that will decide where the final Pathaan land figure comes from. The second day (Republic Day) activity could be the highest ever for a feature film in the Hindi belts, with the potential to edge closer to the 60 crore mark as well. Pathaan will be aiming to hit Rs 100 crore in two days, and given the hype and advance booking, that seems well within reach.

Better advance bookings at national chains (tickets sold)

Bahubali 2: 6.50 Lakh (Dubbed in Hindi)

KGF 2: 5.15 Lakh (Dubbed in Hindi)

Pathaan: 4.19 Lakh (1 day to go bigger for Bollywood movie)

War: 4.10 Lakh

Hindostan Thugs: 3.46 Lakh

Prem Ratan Dhan Pay: 3.40 Lakh

India: 3.15 lakh

Sultan: 3.10 lakh

Dangal: 3.05 lakh

Brahmastra: 3.02 lakh

Sanju: 2.94 lakh

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76 Lakh

Mission Mangal: 2.71 Lakh