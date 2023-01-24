The family of missing British actor Julian Sands thanks the authorities for their heroic search efforts





J he family of Julian Sands has hailed the heroic efforts of California authorities leading the search for the missing British actor. A statement shared via the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office on Monday thanked various organizations involved in efforts to locate the 65-year-old as search operations entered their 11th day. Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including A Room With a View, was reported missing Jan. 13 on a trail in the mountains of southern California, where he had been hiking. In their statement released on Monday, her family said they were deeply touched by the support she had received in the days following her disappearance. Read more Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian back. at home, the statement said. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. In a post sharing the statement, the Sheriffs Department added: As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mount Baldy, we remember the sheer determination and selflessness of all who contributed to this research. We will continue to use the resources we have. Operations to find actor Julian Sands continue / PA Archives It comes after federal agencies teamed up to find Sands, using cellphone forensics in an effort to pinpoint the actors’ locations. Last week, ground crews were unable to continue their search efforts due to evidence of avalanches in the area, leading authorities to temporarily continue helicopter-only operations. On Monday, a spokesperson for the Sheriffs Department told the PA news agency that conditions were still too dangerous for ground crews and the search would continue to be carried out from the air. It was previously revealed that Sands’ phone pings appeared to show he was on the move towards the mountainous Baldy Bowl area on the day he was reported missing. The department also previously said that there is still no strict deadline or date set to call off their efforts and the incident is still classified as a search and rescue operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/california-san-bernardino-county-british-sands-los-angeles-b1055058.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos