Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan smashes Bollywood Day 1 ticket sales record. Will he top Baahubali 2, KGF 2?
PATHAAN BREAK A RECORD
Business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the status of advance bookings on Monday for Pathane in national channels and revealed that it has exceeded War. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff movie held the record for best first day ticket sales for a Bollywood movie. However, SRK’s action movie still has a long way to go as Southern movies Baahubali 2: the conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2Hindi versions of are above.
Pathane sold 4.19 lakh tickets for Jan 25 as The war Day 1 sales were around 4.10 lakh. The first place is always occupied by Prabhas‘Bahahubali 2 with 6.50 lakh in ticket sales.
HIGHEST ADVANCE BOOKING SALES FOR HINDI FILM
Taran’s tweet read: “TOP 5 *Day 1* ticket sales of #Hindi and #Hindi dubbed movies
NOTE: National channels only.
1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6.50 lakes
2. #KGF2 #No 5.15 lakes
3. #Pathaan 4.19 lakes* [1 day pending]
4. #War 4.10 lakes
5. #TOH 3.46 lacs”
TOP 5 ticket sales *Day 1* Films dubbed #Hindi and #HindiNOTE: National channels only.1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6 t.co/n3AJIb24VY
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023
Will he be able to top the record set by director and star of SS Rajamouli’s Yash? Well, fans will find out by the end of the day.
ALL ABOUT PATHAAN
The return of the SRK film to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathane is part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe, which included films like War and Ek The Tiger.
It hits theaters tomorrow in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/shah-rukh-khans-pathaan-breaks-record-of-bollywoods-top-ticket-sales-of-day-1-will-it-surpass-baahubali-2-kgf-2-bollywood-news-article-97267606
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan smashes Bollywood Day 1 ticket sales record. Will he top Baahubali 2, KGF 2?
- Syracuse football expected to hire former Nebraska assistant, NFL veteran to coach DBs (report)
- Donald Trump claimed he didn’t know who ‘Silk’ was at Diamond’s funeral
- US stays clear of BBC controversy over PM Modi; leaves India-Pak talks on bilateral track | world news
- EU gas price caps risk stifling market liquidity, regulators warn
- Russian President Putin’s Kremlin targets LGBT community in new crackdown – BBC News
- Michael Strahan receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – NBC Los Angeles
- Hedge fund billionaire: Google owner Alphabet should cut more than 12,000 high-paying jobs
- Earth’s inner core may now be in the process of changing direction: ScienceAlert
- Imran Khan says he will challenge Punjab CM keeper’s appointment to SC
- Wheeler dealer Boris Johnson and his tricky relationship with money | Boris Johnson
- I can’t intervene legally