Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan smashes Bollywood Day 1 ticket sales record. Will he top Baahubali 2, KGF 2?





The unprecedented buzz around Shah Rukh Khan Pathane helps the film break records even before its release. The creators of the spy action thriller recently opened up advance bookings and Day 1 ticket sales have been ringing the cash registers. The film’s early booking numbers give hope to pandemic-hit Bollywood and insiders are confident that Pathane is heading for a phenomenal run at the box office. PATHAAN BREAK A RECORD Business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh ​​shared the status of advance bookings on Monday for Pathane in national channels and revealed that it has exceeded War. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff movie held the record for best first day ticket sales for a Bollywood movie. However, SRK’s action movie still has a long way to go as Southern movies Baahubali 2: the conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2Hindi versions of are above. Pathane sold 4.19 lakh tickets for Jan 25 as The war Day 1 sales were around 4.10 lakh. The first place is always occupied by Prabhas‘Bahahubali 2 with 6.50 lakh in ticket sales. HIGHEST ADVANCE BOOKING SALES FOR HINDI FILM Taran’s tweet read: “TOP 5 *Day 1* ticket sales of #Hindi and #Hindi dubbed movies NOTE: National channels only. 1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6.50 lakes 2. #KGF2 #No 5.15 lakes 3. #Pathaan 4.19 lakes* [1 day pending] 4. #War 4.10 lakes 5. #TOH 3.46 lacs” TOP 5 ticket sales *Day 1* Films dubbed #Hindi and #HindiNOTE: National channels only.1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6 t.co/n3AJIb24VY — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023 Will he be able to top the record set by director and star of SS Rajamouli’s Yash? Well, fans will find out by the end of the day. ALL ABOUT PATHAAN The return of the SRK film to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathane is part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe, which included films like War and Ek The Tiger. It hits theaters tomorrow in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

