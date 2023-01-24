Michael Strahan leaves GMA to receive historic but ‘crushing’ honor











January 23, 2023





Beatrice Colon



Michael Strahan detailed his nerves as he walked away from GMA to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame



After a decades-long career spanning from football to television, Michael Strahan has taken a step unlike any other.

On January 23, the star celebrated having his own Hollywood star on the Hollywood Walk of Fameand although it is the 2,744th star in the iconic walk, his marks the first-ever star dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

The former football player has shown a lot of bravery in his career – from having millions of eyes on him while playing in the Super Bowl to going into space – and for his latest achievement, he didn’t. isn’t afraid to admit he’s actually quite nervous.

Talk with The variety before the momentous ceremony, Michael confessed: “I’m so nervous about this – of all things in the world.”

The hello america the host added: “It’s even beyond my comprehension, knowing where I started and what it all means to me, it’s overwhelming.”

Michael again expressed his nerves ahead of the ceremony on Monday in a video on Instagram, confessing that while he wasn’t sure if he was more nervous for this or going to space, he said his family and friends were there to support himand that the afternoon would be filled with “nothing but love”.

The star went from the football field to the morning news

The former football player began his sports career in his senior year of high school, which soon landed him a scholarship to Texas Southern University, from where he graduated in 1993. After graduating his diploma, he signed with the New York Giants, the only team he played with during his fifteen years on the pitch.

His last game was none other than the Super Bowl in 2008, when the Giants defeated the then-undefeated New England Patriots, led by Tom Bradyby three points.

Michael’s last game was certainly the most memorable

From football he moved to TV, first hosting Fox NFL Sunday, before replacing Regis Philbin on Live! With Regis and Kelly in 2012 alongside Kelly Ripa. After four years, he left the series to hello americahosting alongside Robin Robert and George Stephanopoulos, where he remains today.

Over the course of his career, Michael has become a two-time Emmy winner, a Super Bowl winner, an NFL Hall of Famer, a Peabody Award winner, a space enthusiast and now, a Hollywood Star recipient.

