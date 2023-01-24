“Officially a stepfather,” says Suniel Shetty





Suniel Shetty and Ahan greet the media and hand out sweets after Athiya’s wedding to KL Rahul: Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding ceremony is complete, father-of-the-bride Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media on Monday evening, adding, “I am now officially a father-in-law.” Suniel Shetty and her son Ahan left the wedding venue – their home in Khandala – after the ceremony to hand out sweets to the media who had been there all day. “Lots going on, aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially what did you do, and officially stepfather bhi ban chuka hoon (It went well and the pheras just ended. The wedding is officially celebrated and I am now officially a father-in-law,” the actor told the media. The wedding ceremony, attended only by the Shetty’s closest family and friends, was “magnificent”, said Suniel, dressed in traditional festive attire. He joked that the “stepfather chakkar” should be removed so that only the “father” track remains. “In law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki woh part hand bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon (It would be great to skip ‘brother-in-law’ and keep ‘father’ because that’s a responsibility I handle well),” he said. Suniel Shetty also said a wedding reception will likely take place after the IPL season ends. Here are photos of Suniel Shetty and Ahan waving to the media and handing out sweets after Athiya’s wedding to KL Rahul: Suneil Shetty distributes sweets to the media Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan distribute sweets to the media Ahan, brother of Athiya Shetty, distributes sweets to the media Suniel Shetty greets the media after daughter Athiya marries cricketer KL Rahul Wedding guests included Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjana and her husband Aditya Seal and Anshula Kapoor. Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron from the cricket fraternity were also pictured at the wedding. Before the wedding, the Shetty’s house in Mumbai was lit and decorated, just like KL Rahul’s. Renowned photographer Rohan Shrestha was pictured at Athiya Shetty’s home over the weekend for the sangeet ceremony. Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in 2019; she accompanied him when Team India played in the UK in 2021 and was revealed to be in photos which included Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

