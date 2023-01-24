Julian Sands latest: Family of missing British actors thank California authorities after 11-day search





Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California?

Julian Sands' family have released a statement thanking the heroic efforts of California authorities leading the search for the missing British actor. The search for warlock star entered its 11th day amid a warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 62 to 67 mph. On Monday, Jan. 23, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the mountainous Santa Ana and San Bernandino region near the San Gabriel Mountains where Sands is believed to have disappeared. An alert has warned of possible power outages, travel disruptions and a risk of falling trees: the strongest winds will occur along south-facing slopes and foothills below Morongo Pass and through and under the canyons of Santa Ana Mountain, according to the report. Last week, ground crews were forced to halt the search for Sands due to the avalanche risk in the area. The aerial search is resuming, but we have not yet been able to resume a ground search due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches, said Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the county sheriff's department of San Bernardino.



1674469644 Julian Sands: Chronology of the disappearance of missing actors Julian Sands, a prolific actor with over 150 on-screen credits, disappeared while hiking. The British star is believed to have been somewhere on California’s popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet in 4.5 miles to the highest peak of the San Gabriel Mountains. Search and rescue teams are searching for Sands, with the actors’ friends including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall expressing hope that he will be found safely. Peony HirwaniJanuary 23, 2023 10:27 a.m. 1674543573 Sheriff’s departments provide research update As we enter day 11 of Julian Sands’ search for Mount Baldy, we are reminded of the determination and selflessness of everyone who assisted in this search, the authority said. We will continue to use the resources we have. Peony HirwaniJanuary 24, 2023 6:59 a.m. 1674541190 Is the climate crisis behind a series of California hiker tragedies? Peony HirwaniJanuary 24, 2023 6:19 a.m. 1674538250 The Sands family shared a statement thanking authorities for the heroic search effort, which is still ongoing. Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian back. at home he read. Peony HirwaniJanuary 24, 2023 05:30 1674535550 No deadline set for end of search, authorities say US authorities have said there is still no deadline to call off the search for Julian Sands. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still classified as a search and rescue operation. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it will be safe for our ground crews, a department spokesperson said. Peony HirwaniJanuary 24, 2023 4:45 a.m. 1674532900 British film producer Cassian Elewes shared a heartfelt message Elewes also shared a note about Sands on Twitter. I know since Friday that my friend Julian Sands disappeared on mt baldy. I am devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I said many prayers, he wrote. Tom MurrayJanuary 24, 2023 4:01 a.m. 1674529240 Reverend Richard Coles called Sands dazzling I knew #JulianSands kinda back in the 80s when his brother shared a mouse infested apartment with my best friend, Coles wrote on Twitter. He was so dazzling and delicious and everyone who loves him is beside themselves with worry. Tom MurrayJanuary 24, 2023 03:00 1674525533 Federal agencies joined in the search for Sands A reminder that national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office to locate Sands. We are working with state and federal agencies that have cellphone forensic expertise to help us pinpoint a location, but so far no new information has been developed, the sheriff’s office said. of San Bernardino County in a statement shared Friday, January 20. Tom MurrayJanuary 24, 2023 1:58 a.m. 1674520200 Here’s a bit of a breakdown of Sands’ career and life, for those less familiar with his story. A talented actor of unusual range, Sands appeared in more than 150 film and television projects throughout his career. Louis ChiltonJanuary 24, 2023 12:30 a.m. 1674516622 Relaying the family’s statement, the Sheriff’s Department also issued its own update. As we enter day 11 of Julian Sands’ search for Mount Baldy, we are reminded of the determination and selflessness of everyone who assisted in this search, the authority said. We will continue to use the resources we have. Louis ChiltonJanuary 23, 2023 11:30 p.m.

