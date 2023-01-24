Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty marries cricketer KL Rahul; celebrities shower blessings – archyde





The duo made their relationship official in 2021, as the Indian sportswoman wished her partner a birthday with a heartwarming social media post By ANI Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 6:09 PM While rumors of Athiya Shetty’s marriage to cricketer KL Rahul were confirmed by her father Suniel Shetty yesterday, actors Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol blessed the couple on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Khalnayak’ actor shared a photo of the couple which he captioned, “Many congratulations… [it is an] amazing feeling to see @athiyashetty marry @klrahul. I wish the couple a wonderful journey for their life to come.” Actress Esha Deol took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Congratulations @theathiyashetty & @klrahul. God bless you both with all love & happiness. Anna, manna mam. & family […] lots of love and well wishes @SunielVShetty.” On Sunday, Shetty gave fans the first official confirmation of the wedding while interacting with paparazzi posted outside the farmhouse. He said, “Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko (I will bring the kids with me tomorrow.)” The actor then added, “Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (for all the love you give us showed, thank you very much.)” KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official in 2021, as the Indian cricketer wished her partner a birthday with a cute social media post featuring the duo. The lovebirds have been dating for quite some time now, with Athiya also seen with the cricketer on a few Team India tours. READ ALSO :

