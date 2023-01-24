Professor Michelle Macy is leading a study on intergenerational swimming ability





Artwork by Gemma DeCentra Pediatric emergency physician Michelle Macy and her team are working to develop culturally appropriate swimming programs to address racial disparities in swimming ability.

Feinberg professor of pediatrics, Dr. Michelle Macy, saw cultural disparities in swimming long before she became a doctor. Growing up as a swimmer, she was aware of the class and racial divides on the edge of the pool. She reviewed the scheme as a pediatric emergency physician, when she observed that children of color were disproportionately experiencing drowning incidents. “There’s definitely a lot of segregation and when it comes to swimming, especially here in Chicago, there’s a shortage of places that offer swimming lessons,” Macy said. Macy’s research team collected information in each of Chicago’s 77 community areas with a survey by the Voices of Child Health parent panel in Chicago. The data confirmed that minority parents and children are less likely to feel comfortable swimming than white people. Recently, the team was able to obtain additional grants thanks to the pilot data collected as part of the survey. Macy’s hopes to use the money to develop a swimming exposure program in Evanston and continue to evaluate the effectiveness of the strategies. According to the study, children were generally more confident in the water than their parents. But parental comfort and child proficiency were lowest among black and Asian families and highest among white families. Medical education coordinator and second-generation immigrant Neshwa Rajeh (SPS ’22) – as well as the study’s first author – said his parents didn’t see swimming as an essential skill. She added that her personal experiences helped her understand the nuances and importance of the issue. Rajeh and Macy said they are focused on developing “culturally appropriate” swimming programs. “I try to focus on … action points where we can continue to try to improve the health, well-being and safety of children,” Macy said. High school teacher Andy Miner met Macy through his children’s swim programs. He worked at Camp Kuumba, a free summer program for black students in grades 3-8 and led a pool hour to teach water safety and skills daily. Miner entered the summer with a tough schedule, but soon realized he had overestimated his students’ prior knowledge – some of them had never been in the water. “As soon as some of the kids got a little bit confident and were kinda like, ‘Hey, I can do this. I belong here,’ and then the gains happened at lightning speed,” Miner said. Miner hopes to build on the progress he has seen over the summer. He still teaches about 20 children every weekend. Currently, he and Macy are working together to write a curriculum to teach water safety to children with little or no experience. Macy’s hopes new funding will allow them to continue their work and make water a safe place for all. E-mail: [email protected] Related stories: — Northwestern professor-led study quantifies experiences of global water insecurity — Feinberg Doctors Publish Paper on Lack of Diversity in OB-GYN Research — New research from Feinberg professors shows stress during pregnancy can negatively impact child development

