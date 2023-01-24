West Hollywoods Power Dining Hudson House leans heavily on frozen shellfish





On the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills is a newcomer called Hudson House, located on the Sunset Strip, one block west of Doheny Drive, on the corner that passes high-rise office buildings in the residential section of WeHo. The new hotspot is right next to SoHo House, Lavo and Prince Street Pizza. Hudson House comes from Vandelay Hospitality as the group’s first entry into the Los Angeles market. It will be interesting to see how it goes in LA, as a different restaurant with the same name already exists in the South Bay. The Hunter Pond-owned Dallas restaurant group bets on an East Coast club-style menu with local ingredients and flavors. Hudson House pulls the punches with its open bareback offering oysters, seafood spins, sushi and shrimp cocktails. Appetizers are heavy with large salads, cauliflower bites, and a Nantucket chowder made with freshly shucked clams. Overall, it’s a simple and familiar menu serving traditional American dishes. Of course, there is a fish of the day accompanied by crab cake and maple planked salmon. Sandwiches include a lobster roll with fries, a Rutherford club sandwich, and a double-layered cheeseburger. Expect a substantial martini menu, as well as frozen Bellinis and non-alcoholic options like the one made with yuzu, cucumber, basil and honey. When Hudson House opens its doors next Monday, January 30, expect an interior that transports you to New York or Boston with heavy dark wood accents, throws and leather booths. But outside, it’ll be hard to forget that it’s still West Hollywood, with plants strategically placed to help shield diners from the hustle and bustle of Sunset Boulevard. Starting January 30, Hudson House is open Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. for lunch and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reopens at 5 p.m. for dinner until 10 p.m.

