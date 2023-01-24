Beyonc wore $7.5 million in jewelry to a private concert in Dubai | Entertainment
Beyonc reportedly wore $7.5 million in jewelry to her private concert in Dubai.
The Crazy in Love singer, 41, returned to the stage for her first gig in nearly five years during her invitation-only show to open the new Atlantis The Royal hotel in the UAE city on Saturday evening (1/21/23), with TMZ reporting that she received a $24 million paycheck for the show.
It has now been estimated that her bling cost around a third of the supposed salary.
Page Six reports that the multiple outfits Beyonc wore included approximately $7.5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
It included huge diamond chandelier earrings, as well as different fan earrings in diamond and green Colombian emerald over 100 carats and a 30 carat yellow diamond ring.
She wore a halo-style crown with another one of her outfits, which included red gloves and brought another pair of Schwartz diamond earrings.
For her final concert look, the singer wore a pink mini dress covered in crystals by Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov, to which she added matching stockings and gloves and pyramid earrings adorned with more than 60 carats of diamonds. .
Ivan told Vogue that the outfit was created in our workshop in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the war and massive power outages and it just shows that no matter what, Ukrainian brands continue to show the world. their resistance and their culture.
Beyonc’s stylist KJ Moody posted a series of photos from the concert with the caption: Wow! It was my first live performance, styled by me! What a moment!! I’ve seen this woman demolish the house since I was 5 years old. Going to Destinys Child concerts, screaming and dreaming of one day being part of a moment like this.
Beyonc’s payday means she earned more than $280,000 per minute for her 85-minute show in Dubai.
The singer did not feature any of her new music on the set list, but performed hits such as Beautiful Liar, Halo, Crazy in Love and Drunk in Love.
Beyonc’s husband Jay-Z and their three children along with her parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles were in the audience along with famous faces such as Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Liam Payne and Bar Refaeli.
