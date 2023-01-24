How Bollywood was a bridge between Egypt and India | India News

Over the next few days, Indo-Egyptian bonhomie will be further enhanced by a series of bilateral agreements and diplomatic affability will also be reflected in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisis as the chief guest of the holiday celebrations. of the Republic.But the cultural ties run deeper. Over several decades in the land of Mo Salah, many Egyptians have made a personal connection with Hindi films. They crowded to watch Dilip Kumars Aan, gorged themselves on Big Bs Mard on grainy VHS tapes and lined up for Shah Rukh Khans My Name is Khan in Cairo.It’s not just the people, even presidents have loved Hindi cinema. Few people know that (then) Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser attended the 7th Filmfare Awards in Bombay in 1960.

The attraction is mutual. Bollywood has also been fascinated by the Egyptian landscape and monuments, especially the pyramids. From Bachchan in The Great Gambler (1976) to Akshay Kumar in Singh is Kinng (2008), the biggest and most brawny Hindi cinemas beat bad guys and sang songs there.

As ancient as the two civilizations are, common anti-colonial goals have shaped modern associations between Egypt and India. The Union Foreign Ministry said in 2014 that Mahatma Gandhi and Egyptian statesman Saad Zaghloul had common goals regarding the independence of their countries. Ties were strengthened by the close friendship between Nasser and Jawaharlal Nehru, leading to a friendship treaty between the two nations in 1955. Nasser and Nehru, along with Yugoslavs Josif Broz Tito, were considered the three pillars of the movement world of non-aligned countries. (NAM).

But beyond the world of politics and diplomacy, an invisible connection between peoples was forged from the 1930s through the world of moving images in dark rooms.

In an insightful article titled The Ubiquitous Nonpresence of India, the Oxford professor Crossbow Walter referenced fan magazine Al Kawakib (The Star) to show how Hindi cinema came to be discussed in Egypt, though not always in a positive way, in the 1930s.

But the cultural kinship side of the film association was also not ignored, as a 1957 article in the same magazine showed. The secret to the success of Indian films in Egypt is that they portray a common life of both Indian and Egyptian, with only insignificant differences attributable to environmental factors. The music of these films moves us and lifts our spirits because it springs from the same source: the magic of the Orient and its spirituality. Egypt has its own film industry and the period from the 1940s to the 1960s is considered the golden age of Egyptian cinema.

trade guide , a Hindi film business magazine, acknowledged in 1963 that Egypt produced technically high-level films while importing films from the United States and United Kingdom. Audiences are sophisticated and only top-class films with a powerful story and an element of color will be commercially successful, said an article titled, Global Indian Film Market.

The 1980s marked the arrival of video cassettes, which for the first time transformed cinema into home entertainment. Pirated VHS tapes have further expanded the global reach of Bollywood movies and stars. From the 1980s, Bachchan became a megastar in Egypt.

Bachchan rocketed up the constellation of Egyptian film stars with films like Gerraftaar and Mard (1985) that viewers saw in theaters or watched on videotape. . . Back in India, Bachchan’s films of the late 1980s did not appeal to audiences as they had at the height of his fame, when he was known as the Angry Young Man. But the later films always had enthusiastic fans in Egypt, Texas scholar Claire Cooley wrote in film magazine Jump Cut.

Armbrust recalled two fascinating anecdotes that illustrate the extent of Big B popularity in Egypt. He wrote: An urban legend circulating in the early 1990s was that a plane carrying Amitabh Bachchan briefly landed at Cairo airport to refuel. News of the Hindi stars has spread and tens of thousands of people have come to the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of him. I saw a more concrete example of Bachchans being present in vendor stalls at a popular market near the city center. Some of these vendors were selling T-shirts emblazoned with Bachchan’s face.

This is a point that Ahmad Mohd Ahmad Abdel Rahman, director of the Urdu department at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, reiterated in 2011. If an Indian is seen on the streets, the first words of welcome spoken by people are Hello, Amitabh Bachchan, he said YOU then. It is a matter of academic exploration how an individual becomes synonymous with a nation.

The love affair between Egypt and Hindi cinema has continued in recent years. In 2015, journalist Ati Metwaly wrote on Ahram Online how Egyptians flocked to a Bollywood dance workshop at the Indiaby the Nile festival. Young Egyptians hum Indian songs even though they don’t understand the lyrics, Metwaly said.

Shah Rukh Khan is extremely popular in Egypt. King Khan’s immense appeal is illustrated by a 2021 incident that Ashwini Deshpande, who teaches at Ashoka University, leaked on social media. She tweeted, Need to transfer money to travel agent in Egypt. Had problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I’ll make the reservation, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do that. But anything for @iamsrk Later Shahrukh warmly sent her autographed photos and a handwritten note to the travel agent.

The event highlights the power of cinema: how it can demolish geographical distances and cultural differences and touch the heart, how it can shape attitudes towards an entire people and country. Hopefully there are more stanzas to sing in this enduring duet.