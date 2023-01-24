Interpreter at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized





An artist at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular The attraction was hospitalized on Monday.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said: “We can confirm that a performer with one of our long-time show salespeople has been taken to hospital after a stunt during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives treatment. Details surrounding the event are under review.

According to KTLA, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from the California-based theme park just before 2:10 p.m. Monday about an “unconscious patient” who received CPR and was breathing before being transported. to the hospital.

LACoFD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.





A witness told ABC7 that the man, who has not been identified, fell into the water from the top of one of the attraction’s towers (as part of the show) and did not come out. Once the other performers noticed he was missing, they gathered to remove him as the crowd rushed in, and the performance was cancelled.

According to the show website“WaterWorldA Live Sea War Spectacular represents the most complex combination of high-tech special effects, pyrotechnics, flames and human stunts ever attempted anywhere in the world. The attraction places studio guests in the midst of thrilling action that involves hundreds of stunts and fiery special effects.”

The show’s description adds that some of the performance highlights “include giant fireballs soaring 50 feet into the air and cascading to earth in a spectacular wall of fire and a seaplane diving directly overhead. of the audience, skidding on the water and hitting an explosive crashed inches from the startled spectators.”

RELATED VIDEO: The performer works as a mermaid at the aquarium





Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

The California-based theme park was closed for over a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, closing in March 2020 and reopening on April 16, 2021.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, get team members back to work, and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, President and CEO of the operation of Universal Studios Hollywood, in a statement at the time. “It has been a very difficult year and we are delighted to have arrived at this moment.

Shortly after its reopening, a major fire broke out near the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction in June 2021 while it was under construction and was captured in a video shared on Twitter by a passerby. In a second videoa woman could be heard saying, “Oh no, the minions.”

A Universal representative confirmed to PEOPLE that there were no injuries or damage to rides and attractions from the fire, which occurred “in the back of the house in an area not restricted to clients”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/human-interest/performer-at-universal-studios-hollywood-hospitalized-after-waterworld-stunt-performance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos