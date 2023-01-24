Ahead of Pathaan, Revisiting War: New Bollywood’s Modern Action Movie | Bollywood

If I were to pinpoint one specific moment in the early parts of Siddharth Anands War that heralds the films swag and style, and signals that something more triumphant than Bollywood’s forgettable action fair would be the end of the first scene. After Kabir (an infinitely watchable, ultra-gentle Hrithik Roshan with remarkable mastery of his presence) comes to shoot and kill his own dog handler, we see him walking on a rooftop. Behind him, a flickering red neon sign that should read Hotel Lotus instead flashes the word Hell. It’s that cheeky moment, I think, that tells us we were in for something more than the overly processed, fuzzy action movie about guns and glory.

The rare Hindi flick that beautifully blends the scale and slick execution of a Hollywood action movie with Bollywood’s masala tropes and unapologetic celebration of stardom, War is the definitive Bollywood action flick of the genre. modern era. And on this, on the eve of Pathaan, it is worth reviewing its achievement. On the one hand, War is full of memorable settings, Portugal’s thrilling bike chase for beginners. But, to me, none capture the films’ slick execution and finesse quite like the plane set, in which Kabir lands a flight full of bad guys while in the air. In another movie, you can imagine that same sleek sequence without the same artistry, shine, or pacing, resorting instead to garish CGI and excessive showboating.

Then, of course, there’s the small case of Hrithik Roshan. War marked the start of Hrithik from 2.0, a transition the signs of which we first saw in Kaabil, which later came to fruition in 2019 with War and Super 30. War marked the rise of a much more subtle. A star who comes into her own, opts for sobriety, embraces economy and realizes that less is, in fact, more. In War, Hrithik tears up the screen with effortless style like no one else. More than any set piece or impressive fight sequence, his Kabirs attitude and presence stays with you. Hrithik not only brings brooding and arrogant loot to Kabir, but also imparts a sense of humanity to the agent that puts the mission above all else. Not to mention granting us perhaps the greatest Bollywood hero entrance streak moment in recent memory.

The war also benefits from the winning Hrithik-Tiger chemistry, whose real disciple-mentor dynamic bleeds beautifully into the film. This is why War remains Tiger Shroff’s best film. For once he was ready to be part of a movie rather than the movie. As Khalid, Tiger plays an actual character rather than a muscle machine desperate to impress forever looking for an excuse to backflip and break bones for two hours. Khalid works not just because of the honesty in his eyes when he looks up at Kabir (apart from the homoerotic undertones) but because he felt fallible and human. That’s why you feel for the real Khalid when you realize he’s been dead for years. It’s also just plain admirable that Tiger is willing to not only (partly) play the bad guy, but also play second fiddle to Hrithik.

Then there’s also the fact that War remains the rare film in Tigers’ testosterone-fueled filmography to do justice to his impressive physical ability without feeling the need to rely on hyper-processed slow motions and excessive cuts. Take its entrance scene, for example – arguably the most memorable sequence in a movie that’s rife with it. The uninterrupted 3-minute shot sees Khalid burst into a room full of drug lords in a villa in Malta, and systematically slice them one by one using only his fists and scattered furniture as weapons. This is an impressively executed one-hit sequence of pure melee rage.

At a time when the action genre within Hindi cinema is dominated by a disorienting attack on excess meaning, like its hero Kabir, War was drenched in attitude, nailed what he set out to do and, above all, only did what was necessary to . A delicate balance of elegance and swag, Siddharth Anand’s War isn’t just Bollywood’s great action movie well done, it also gave us an ode to Hrithik Roshan. Anand leaned into the star’s Greek deity like few filmmakers before him when the star herself was at the top of her game. So it’s no surprise that King Khan cast the filmmaker for his own comeback project. But with Pathaan, Anand has his work cut out for him. The superstar he has to do justice to and celebrate this time around is the one we hold dearest. The one who desperately needs a win. The one for whom action and testosterone do not necessarily come naturally. As to whether the director is capable of once again doing wonders and both reinventing and revisiting the Shah Rukh Khan mythology, we’ll find out soon enough.