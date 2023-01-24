Shiv Thakare criticizes Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; calls her heartless





In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta target Shalin Bhanot and taunt him. Shalin is frustrated and has an emotional breakdown. In the next episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss tells the house contestants to participate in the nomination task for the ticket to the final. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia names Priyanka for her rude comment on others’ links. Read also – Bigg Boss 16 poll: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam or Tina Datta – Who deserves to be in the top three? VOTE NOW A promotional video of Bigg Boss 16 has been shared by the creators on the official channel. The video shows Nimrit naming Priyanka for creating misunderstandings between people. Priyanka responds quickly saying that Nimrit people were waiting for you to open your mouth. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Marriage, MC Stan Furious At Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In Bigg Boss 16 And More Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo Video – In the next clip we see how Shiv names Tina Datta for being heartless towards Shalin. He also accuses her of troubling Shalin when he wasn’t feeling well. Shiv tells Tina that she was laughing seeing Shalin’s condition and forgot about humanity. Shalin then names Tina during the nominating task and calls her a fake. Tina attacks him and says that initially he used to say she wasn’t fake. Later, Tina also took the name Shalin for the naming task. Shalin says he hates her, to which Tina asks ‘Awww now is your health okay?’ Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Fandom War Takes To A New Level; Here is what happened On the last Ka Vaar weekend, host Salman Khan taught Shalin about what he said in the confession room and his rude comments for Tina. Shalin tried to defend herself, but Salman silenced her. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma has been kicked out of the house. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-16-shiv-thakare-slams-tina-datta-for-being-inhuman-towards-shalin-bhanot-calls-her-heartless-tv-gossip-2317163/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos