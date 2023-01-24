Everett Quinton, actor, director and ridiculous theatrical torchbearer, dies at 71





Ridiculous actor, director, designer, playwright and evangelist Everett Quinton has died aged 71. The cause of death is currently unknown. The second eldest of 12 children born to a working-class Brooklyn family, Quinton rose to prominence in New York theater as the romantic partner and collaborator of Charles Ludlam, founder and artistic director of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company. A cornerstone of off-off-Broadway, Ridiculousness placed a high value on irreverence, comedy and showmanship, with Ludlam proclaiming, “You are a living mockery of your own ideals. Otherwise, you have set your ideals too low.” Often appearing in drag, Ludlam wrote, directed and starred in nearly 30 plays during his two decades of leadership, eventually moving the company to a permanent location at One Sheridan Square. According to David Kaufman in his biography, Ridiculous! The theatrical life and times of Charles LudlamLudlam first met Quinton on a Christopher Street cruise in early 1975. They spent the night together, but lost contact after that. “I lost his phone number,” Quinton confessed to Kaufman. “I bumped into him the following August, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘So you’re not a dream! You exist!’ And that’s where we became lovers.” Ludlam invited Quinton into the company as head of wigs and wardrobe, writing him a small role in his 1976 play Caprice. This led to bigger roles both on and off stage, culminating in the 1984 premiere of what is arguably Ludlam’s most enduring hit, The mystery of Irma Vep. A loving send-off of the Gothic genre, Irma Vep featured Ludlam and Quinton playing all the roles, making jaw-droppingly quick changes in the high theatrical style that the Ridicule did so well. In his review for The New York Timescritic Mel Gussow describes Irma Vep as “a double tour de force” and praised Quinton’s “genuine comedic talent”. Quinton won a 2011 Off-Broadway Alliance Award.

(Tristan Fuge) When Ludlam died of AIDS in 1987, Quinton took over as artistic director, leading the company through a decade in which some of the world’s brightest performing artists were lost to AIDS, New York City rents have skyrocketed, arts funding was cut, and the cost of off-Broadway production became nearly impossible for troupes like The Ridiculous. The company left its theater at One Sheridan Square in 1995 (it now houses the Axis Theater Company) and Quinton concluded his term as artistic director in 1997. There would be no successor. Quinton continued to work in theatre, directing and starring in a commercial revival of Irma Vep opposite Stephen DeRosa in 1998, which ran for 335 performances. He frequently appeared at La MaMa in productions like Now cats with jeweled claws (with Mink Stole) and The label of death (with Taylor Mac). He’s also found work on screens big and small, most recently appearing as “Melvin Funk” in Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy. Brothers. He remained a ridiculous theater champion to the end, directing revivals of Irma Vep, The artificial jungle, Conquest of the Universeand Galas in the last decade. His influence on generations of queer theater artists (and those with only queer sensibilities) is incalculable. Speaking to TheaterMania for an interview in 2014, Quinton struck up a fiery tone: “The Ridiculous is a theater of rage. It’s at odds with the world. It’s fighting against a system that’s mind-numbing.” And what better than laughter to shake up a mind-numbing world?

