Sudheer Varma death: ‘Kundanapu Bomma’ actor Sudheer Varma dies at 34





Telugu actor Sudheer Varma Kalidindi, known for his performances in films like “Kundanapu Bomma” (2016) and “Second Hand” (2013), died on Monday while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. He was 34 years old. Reports claimed that the late actor attempted suicide on January 10 when he consumed pesticides and was rushed to hospital. He was treated at two hospitals in Hyderabad after consuming the poison in Warangal, according to The era of India report. The YOU The report said Varma breathed his last on Monday after being transferred to his hometown of Vizag after recovering to some degree on Friday. His condition began to deteriorate on Sunday and he died in the early hours of Monday. Pic 4.. the role play http://t.co/H8yDAFjpcP — Sudheer varma (@sudheervarmak) 1400764265000 Local police said the late 34-year-old suffered from depression. His death report stated that Varma had suffered cardiorespiratory arrest during his treatment after consuming paraquat – a toxic chemical/herbicide used to kill weeds. The reason for the actor’s extreme gait was not known, but the news agency IANS reported that Varma was depressed because he didn’t have many opportunities in the film industry. The late actor-director’s last rites were held at Gnanapuram Cemetery in the city. Varma’s ‘Kundanapu Bomma’ co-star Sudhakar Komakula took to social media to report the actor’s demise. He also shared photos from the film’s pre-release event. Such a charming and warm guy! It was great meeting you and working with your brother! I can’t stomach the fact that you’re gone! Oh Shanti! Sudhakar wrote about the actor. Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a sweet and warm guy It was great knowing you and working with your brother! Unable to https://t.co/0kgHJb9OaW — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) 1674461654000 Other Tollywood stars also expressed their shock after the news broke. Chandini Chowdhary played the female lead in the triangular love story “Kundanapu Bomma”. Extremely devastated and heartbroken by your loss Sudheer. You have been an exceptional co-actor and an incredible en https://t.co/T6IJZE2w5Q — Chandini Chowdary (@iChandiniC) 1674483067000 DCP (zone-II) K Ananda Reddy says YOU that the hospital management informed the police of Sudheer’s admission, but allegedly did not inform them of his death. The actor’s family members took the body to the cemetery and cremated it. “We have learned that the actor has been suffering from depression for some time. After consuming pesticides, he was treated in Hyderabad and then transferred to Vizag against the advice of a doctor. An investigation is ongoing into the incident. We are talking to his family members, and will decide whether or not to book a case as the body was created without going through the post-mortem process,” Reddy said. Varma made his acting debut with ‘Second Hand’. He also played an important role in the web series “Shootout at Alleru”. Meanwhile, the late actor has a namesake in director Sudheer Verma who was mistaken and mislabeled in a few news reports. The director has been in the Telugu film industry for a decade now, having made his directorial debut with the 2013 film ‘Swamy Ra Ra’ which starred Nikhil Siddharth and Swathi Reddy in the lead roles. .Can this be true?? Revelation in 2 days. #RavanasuraGlimpse on Mass Maharajas Bday, January 26 https://t.co/q8y7IszyPk — sudheer varma (@sudheerkvarma) 1674545050000 The filmmaker is working on his latest film ‘Ravanasura’, starring Ravi Teja as a lawyer, which is currently in production. He took to Twitter to share an update on the same topic.

