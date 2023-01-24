Entertainment
The rise of Vicky Kaushal
He was one of many eligible Bollywood bachelors before getting married in 2021. He was not the quintessential star when he joined the Hindi film industry but proved his mettle as an actor at each exit. Born on May 16, 1988, this actor is definitely a superstar in the making. Join hands for none other than – Vicky Kaushal. The once shy child has turned into a handsome kid and how. Here is Vicky Kaushal’s biography – how an engineering graduate became one of Bollywood’s top actors.
He started as an assistant on the film sets of Anurag Kashyap Wasseypur Gangs and won his first national award for Uri: the surgical strike – Vicky Kaushal had humble beginnings.
Vicky Kaushal: The mischievous child in silence
That he was the quiet, shy kid is known to everyone, but coming to think he had mischief up his sleeve is something hard to fathom given his cute, kid-like attitude. However, Vicky confirmed that it was actually true. However, he stressed that he was a good student and that he loved playing sports and watching movies.
modest education
In an episode with Bear Grylls in 2021, Kaushal recalled how his family stayed in a cabin-like dwelling with no kitchen or bathroom growing up. While often having to change homes, Vicky remembered that it was his experiences as such that made him the person he is today. Kaushal has surely come a long way since his early days when he just decided to foray into the film industry.
Realizing that acting was his calling
Although he never liked the spotlight, it was on stage that he felt a sense of liberation. Vicky in an interview a long time ago recalled the time he told his father that he wanted to continue acting. He said his father told him to be extremely sure of his career choice before taking the plunge. Kaushal had said he subconsciously knew acting was something he wanted to pursue long before he took it seriously.
Vicky describes herself as an “observer” and believes that playing is something innate in every individual. He thinks that to fully grasp a character, he must observe the smallest details that relate to the role he is playing.
Filmography of Vicky Kaushal
Kaushal had an interesting start in Bollywood. As he made his foray into the film industry by assisting Anurag Kashyap, he played a small role in AK’s Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana later. However, it was with the director of Neeraj Ghaywan, Masan, which earned him much critical acclaim, including several Best Debut awards. After Masaan’s success, he turned to OTT, a risky move at the time, but one that paid off. Her performance in the romantic comedy – love per square foot had his fans falling for him. Commercially, he still hadn’t been able to make his mark until Meghna Gulzar signed him for Razi opposite Alia Bhatt. He was applauded for playing the role of a Pakistani military officer. Razi also won him several awards.
Kaushal then returned to the OTT space with one of Karan Johar’s news. He was also appreciated for this role. He then played a leading role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju for which he was recognized but it was in 2019 that he garnered accolades and accolades. Aditya Dhar Uri: the surgical strike turned out to be a turning point in his career and from that day on, Josh was brought up. Kaushal’s filmography has improved day by day since Uri. He went to play Sardar Udham Singh – a freedom fighter from Punjab who has won him many accolades. His latest movie Govinda Naam Mera was also appreciated by the public.
Currently he has Meghna Gulzar disease Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan in the works.
Private life
Vicky Kaushal’s biography would be incomplete without a mention of his quiet romance with actress Katrina Kaif, whom he married in 2021. The actor who once professed he had a crush on the Telephone sessions The actor then married Kaif in a royal wedding ceremony.
A superstar in the making
Vicky Kaushal’s biography is simply inspiring. Actor par excellence, Kaushal does not prevent himself from experimenting. He is always eager to learn and keeps pushing his limits as an actor. With a passion to continue to evolve and be the best version of himself, nothing stops the Masan actor to achieve what he aspires to in the near future as well.
Well done, Vicky!
Heroes and featured images: Courtesy of vickykaushal/Instagram
|
